There are seven notable Astral Star puzzles on Minacious Isle in Genshin Affect 2.8. Take into account that these are separate from the one present in Mona’s Area. The Golden Apple Archipelago will disappear as soon as Genshin Affect 2.8 is over, so gamers haven’t got a lot time left to aim these puzzles.

All the associated chests tied to those Astral Star puzzles will vanish as soon as the subsequent replace begins. Most Vacationers ought to have already solved them by now, however there’s a part of the playerbase that inevitably places all the things off till the tip. In that case, let’s start with the precise information. Gamers ought to know that these puzzles will be tried in any order.

The right way to resolve all Astral Star puzzles on Minacious Isle in Genshin Affect 2.8

“Place in Water” to alter Minacious Isle’s structure (Picture through HoYoverse)

Astral Star Puzzles exist on each variations of the Minacious Isle. Some Genshin Affect gamers will inevitably want to understand how they will change the island’s structure. If that is the case, they need to keep in mind that west of the Teleport Waypoint is a small round pool of shallow water. Occurring prime of it should give Genshin Affect gamers a “Place in Water” immediate. Deciding on it should instantly change the Minacious Isle’s look.

Puzzle #1

The primary location (Picture through HoYoverse)

The primary Astral Puzzle value fixing on Minacious Isle is the one tied to the Starlight Coalescence. Finishing this puzzle will give Vacationers a Treasured Chest. If the gamer goes to the situation marked within the picture above and appears as much as the sky, they’ll see a touch that mainly spells out how gamers can full this puzzle.

The answer (Picture through HoYoverse)

It is value discussing how this particular puzzle works in Genshin Affect. If a participant goes close by a star information, they need to get an choice to “Rotate” it. Hitting this object will make it shoot a beam of sunshine within the route it is dealing with. This basic rule applies to different related Astral Puzzles on the Minacious Isle.

Puzzle #2

The second location (Picture through HoYoverse)

If Vacationers go to this location, they’ll see a Stress Plate. They need to get on it to see a quick cutscene.

The stress plate is activated (Picture through HoYoverse)

This Astral Star Puzzle may appear unusual at first, however there’s one spot the place the participant should at all times go as a way to full it. On this case, it is the realm that is barely to the top-right of Yelan’s head within the above picture.

Dig right here to gather the treasure (Picture through HoYoverse)

Dig within the spot proven within the above picture to get a Widespread Chest. All different Astral Star Puzzles happen on the opposite variation of Minacious Isle, so it is time to change the island’s structure to the opposite kind, as earlier within the article.

Puzzle #3

The third location (Picture through HoYoverse)

Close to this location are some Elemental Totems. Activating all of them is not crucial to finish the puzzle, however activating the Anemo one will assist gamers glide upward.

The answer (Picture through HoYoverse)

For reference, this digicam angle is dealing with the Anemo Totem from the southwest. The furthest totem right here is the one close to the Pyro Totem, which connects to the remainder of the Astral Star Puzzle.

Puzzle #4

The fourth location (Picture through HoYoverse)

Activating the close by Anemo Totem from the final puzzle will create a wind present that may shortly take gamers to this Astral Star puzzle.

There are two stress plates (Picture through HoYoverse)

To make sure a greater understanding, the left stress plate proven on this picture will probably be known as the left stress plate, and vice versa for the appropriate one. Right here is the order through which Genshin Affect gamers should step on these plates:

Left Proper Left Left Proper

Now, open the Widespread Chest behind you.

Puzzle #5

The fifth location (Picture through HoYoverse)

Go north from the final location to see one other Astral Star Puzzle. If crucial, do away with the close by slimes in order that they do not intrude with the puzzle.

The answer (Picture through HoYoverse)

This Astral Star Puzzle will probably be within the form of a 9. Full it as proven within the above picture to get an Beautiful Chest.

Puzzle #6

The sixth location (Picture through HoYoverse)

Solely two Astral Star Puzzles stay on the Minacious Isle in Genshin Affect 2.8. Go southeast of the earlier location to see this puzzle, which entails 4 torches that have to be lit in a particular order.

Notice: Put a Pyro character in your social gathering, ideally one that may simply apply it, like Amber or Yanfei.

The answer (Picture through HoYoverse)

The above digicam angle is dealing with eastward, so it needs to be fairly evident through which order gamers have to hit these torches to finish this Astral Star puzzle.

Puzzle #7

The ultimate location on Minacious Isle (Picture through HoYoverse)

The final puzzle is on the far jap facet of the Minacious Isle. Glide eastward to get to the marked location. On this space are three stress plates, which work equally to the fourth puzzle on this article.

The left, middle, and proper stress plates (Picture through HoYoverse)

Genshin Affect gamers have to step on the stress plates within the following order:

Left Proper Heart Left Proper

That is it for the Astral Star Puzzles on the Minacious Isle in Genshin Affect 2.8.

