Millions of vaccine doses in the countries in the warehouse | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Some federal states are lagging behind others when it comes to corona vaccinations.

In the case of the front runners Saarland, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia, 11 percent or more of the population was better protected against possible serious corona consequences on Thursday. Others have given significantly less than 10 percent of their citizens a first vaccination: Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and Hamburg. This is evidenced by a vaccination status that is updated daily by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned in a government statement that in view of the expanding third wave with the likely deadlier British virus variant, everyone – federal, state and local authorities – needs to get better. Merkel addressed the countries responsible for the vaccination appointments: “If vaccination appointments are available somewhere and a dose of vaccine is available, and he is not kept at this appointment because none has been taken, then that is not okay.” Good work is being done in the vaccination centers in the states. “But where you can become faster and more flexible, you have to become that too.”

Almost a week after the end of the vaccination ban for the Astrazeneca product, online booking of vaccination appointments has not yet been reactivated in all states. It differs from country to country how much of the serum supplied has actually been vaccinated.

DELIVERED – VACCINATED:

According to the health department’s vaccination dashboard, the federal government delivered 3.37 million doses to North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday. Only 70 percent of them had been vaccinated on Thursday. Bavaria reached 2.46 million cans – 80.3 percent were injected. Baden-Württemberg received 2.08 million doses – 74.7 percent were administered. In Lower Saxony, 1.5 million cans were delivered, of which 73.8 percent were vaccinated.

According to the figures, Hessen received 1.19 million doses and infected 75 percent. More than 0.77 million vaccine doses went to Rhineland-Palatinate, 79.8 percent were vaccinated. Saxony received just under 0.77 million, of which only 71.1 percent have been vaccinated so far. Berlin received 0.7 million euros, 77.7 percent was administered. Schleswig-Holstein received 0.55 million doses, 77 percent were vaccinated. Overall vaccination levels are lower in the other countries.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, a total of about 286,000 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday – five days after the end of the nearly four-day Astrazeneca vaccination shutdown. There were 280,000 doses on the Wednesday before the vaccination stopped and 304,000 doses on the Friday before the vaccination stopped.

WHAT RESPONSIBLE MINISTERS OF STATE SAY:

In the two largest countries with the lower vaccination figures in a national comparison, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Württemberg, vaccination progress has been a problem for days. NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann asked the municipalities on Thursday to use unused vaccines for other people. “We want to make the route.” The day before, Laumann had spoken of “false reports of” vaccination doses in stock “”: the vaccination doses must be available in the warehouse for agreed appointments or second vaccinations.

Minister of Social Affairs Manne Lucha (Greens) recently spoke in Baden-Württemberg about a “success” when he announced that the waiting list for people over 80 and over 65 from certain professions would be processed by the end of March.

DIFFERENCES IN MORE THAN 80 YEARS OLD:

There are also wide differences between those exposed in the case of Covid 19 disease to particularly high risks of a serious or fatal outcome: between the elderly and those with previous illnesses. According to the Robert Koch Institute, more than 73 percent of people over 80 in Saarland were vaccinated at least once on Wednesday – in Baden-Württemberg and the North Rhine-Westphalia-Lippe region, by contrast, only about 59 each and in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern barely 50 percent.

The head of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, had warned that those most at risk for severe courses of Covid 19 would be disadvantaged. Mertens saw the reason that, for example, teachers, educators and police officers were given priority vaccinations, even though they were young and healthy. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, the teaching staff of schools and day-care centers have been authorized to vaccinate since mid-February. In Berlin, for example, the vaccination group was not expanded to daycare centers until about a week later, and then in mid-March to primary school teachers.

VACCINATION ON EASTER – AND AFTER:

Despite the holidays, vaccinations should now be performed at Easter. “We have instructed the municipal vaccination centers and asked them to continue the vaccination during the holidays,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health in Hanover. Saxony-Anhalt wants to continue to vaccinate. In Baden-Württemberg, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health said vaccinations would also be carried out during Easter, depending on the vaccine available. It is possible that if there is not enough vaccine, the centers will spread the appointments over the other days and close around Easter. Vaccinations must be carried out unlimited to the east in Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen, Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin.

In the week after Easter, according to a federal state resolution last week, GPs will also join the corona vaccination campaign across the board – but initially with just under a million doses per week, about 20 doses for each practice. Deliveries should then increase step by step after Easter. According to the Federal Department of Health, up to 15.3 million doses of vaccine will be delivered in April – just 4.5 million fewer than in the entire first quarter. With an expected 70.5 to 73.5 million Corona vaccination doses, significantly more people in Germany should be able to be vaccinated in the second quarter.