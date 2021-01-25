Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size Is Expected To Reach $3.88 billion by 2027 from $369.9 million in 2019 | Growing at a CAGR of 37.1% | NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies
The global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is expected to reach $3.88 billion by 2027 from $369.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027. Millimeter wave is a kind of electromagnetic technology used in various products such as phones, cars, medical devices, and others to ensure wireless broadband communications at a higher speed. It is known as extremely high frequency (EHF) because it presents signal spectrum ranges from 30GHz to 300GHz with a wavelength between 1 and 10 mm. Moreover, millimeter wave technology provides security for communication transmission.
The key players operating in the market include NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Millimeter Wave Products Inc., BridgeWave Communications (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks), CableFree: Wireless Excellence, Farran Technology, E-Band Communications, LLC, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Communication, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MMW Biomedical, and Hubei YJT Technology.
Rise in the adoption of multimeter wave technology trend in healthcare and aerospace industry due to increase in demand for imaging devices networks, monitor and foremost for security. Furthermore, increase in demand for millimeter wave solutions in industrial segment due to increase in adoption of building automation ensures high accuracy occupancy detection and tracks the people from both indoor and outdoor at a range from 14m to 50m. Thus, increase in advancement in the field of material research, imaging system, and process control in the industrial sector drives the market for the millimeter wave technology across the globe. However, high cost and environmental concerns related to 5G and limited range acts as a major restraint, which hampers the market growth globally.
The millimeter wave technology market is analyzed into component, product type, license type, frequency band, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into antenna & transceiver components, frequency sources & related components, communication & networking components, imaging components, RF & radio components, sensors & controls, and others. Based on product, the market is fragmented into scanner systems, radar & satellite systems, and telecommunication equipment. Based on license type, the market is segregated into light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency. Based on frequency band, the market is classified into below 57 GHz, between 57 GHz & 300 GHz, and around 300 GHz. Based on application, the market is classified into telecom and datacom, military & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, and others. Region-wise, the global solid state lighting market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY COMPONENTS
- Antenna and Transceiver Millimeter Wave Technology
- Frequency Sources and Related Millimeter Wave Technology
- Communication and Networking Millimeter Wave Technology
- Imaging Millimeter Wave Technology
- RF and Radio Millimeter Wave Technology
- Sensors & Controls
- Others
BY PRODUCT
- Scanner Systems
- Active System
- Passive System
- Radar & Satellite Communications Systems
- Perimeter Surveillance Radar System
- Application-Specific Radar System
Telecommunication Equipment
- Mobile Backhaul Equipment
- Small-cell Equipment
- Macro-cell Equipment
BY LICENSE
- Light Licensed Frequency
- Unlicensed Frequency
- Fully Licensed Frequency
BY FREQUENCY
- 24 GHz to 57 GHz
- 58 GHz to 86 GHz
- 87 GHz to 300 GHz
BY APPLICATION
- Telecom and Datacom
- Military, Aerospace, & Defense
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Consumer
- Medical
- Others
KEY PLAYERS
- Bridgewave Communications
- Cablefree: Wireless Excellence
- E-Band Communications, LLC
- Farran Technology
- Keysight Technologies
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Millimeter Wave Products Inc.
- Nec Corporation
- Sage Millimeter, Inc.
- Siklu Communication
- Fujitsu
- Denso Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Mmw Biomedical
- Hubei YJT Technology
