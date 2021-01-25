Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size Is Expected To Reach $3.88 billion by 2027 from $369.9 million in 2019 | Growing at a CAGR of 37.1% | NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies

The global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is expected to reach $3.88 billion by 2027 from $369.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027. Millimeter wave is a kind of electromagnetic technology used in various products such as phones, cars, medical devices, and others to ensure wireless broadband communications at a higher speed. It is known as extremely high frequency (EHF) because it presents signal spectrum ranges from 30GHz to 300GHz with a wavelength between 1 and 10 mm. Moreover, millimeter wave technology provides security for communication transmission.

The key players operating in the market include NEC Corporation, L3 Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Millimeter Wave Products Inc., BridgeWave Communications (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks), CableFree: Wireless Excellence, Farran Technology, E-Band Communications, LLC, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Communication, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MMW Biomedical, and Hubei YJT Technology.

Rise in the adoption of multimeter wave technology trend in healthcare and aerospace industry due to increase in demand for imaging devices networks, monitor and foremost for security. Furthermore, increase in demand for millimeter wave solutions in industrial segment due to increase in adoption of building automation ensures high accuracy occupancy detection and tracks the people from both indoor and outdoor at a range from 14m to 50m. Thus, increase in advancement in the field of material research, imaging system, and process control in the industrial sector drives the market for the millimeter wave technology across the globe. However, high cost and environmental concerns related to 5G and limited range acts as a major restraint, which hampers the market growth globally.

The millimeter wave technology market is analyzed into component, product type, license type, frequency band, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into antenna & transceiver components, frequency sources & related components, communication & networking components, imaging components, RF & radio components, sensors & controls, and others. Based on product, the market is fragmented into scanner systems, radar & satellite systems, and telecommunication equipment. Based on license type, the market is segregated into light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency. Based on frequency band, the market is classified into below 57 GHz, between 57 GHz & 300 GHz, and around 300 GHz. Based on application, the market is classified into telecom and datacom, military & defense, automotive, industrial, consumer, medical, and others. Region-wise, the global solid state lighting market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENTS

Antenna and Transceiver Millimeter Wave Technology

Frequency Sources and Related Millimeter Wave Technology

Communication and Networking Millimeter Wave Technology

Imaging Millimeter Wave Technology

RF and Radio Millimeter Wave Technology

Sensors & Controls

Others

BY PRODUCT

Scanner Systems

Active System

Passive System

Radar & Satellite Communications Systems

Perimeter Surveillance Radar System

Application-Specific Radar System

Telecommunication Equipment

Mobile Backhaul Equipment

Small-cell Equipment

Macro-cell Equipment

BY LICENSE

Light Licensed Frequency

Unlicensed Frequency

Fully Licensed Frequency

BY FREQUENCY

24 GHz to 57 GHz

58 GHz to 86 GHz

87 GHz to 300 GHz

BY APPLICATION

Telecom and Datacom

Military, Aerospace, & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer

Medical

Others

KEY PLAYERS

Bridgewave Communications

Cablefree: Wireless Excellence

E-Band Communications, LLC

Farran Technology

Keysight Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Nec Corporation

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

Siklu Communication

Fujitsu

Denso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Mmw Biomedical

Hubei YJT Technology

