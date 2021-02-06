Millimeter Wave Technology Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Keysight Technologies, NEC Corporation, Eravant, Siklu Communication and more.

Global Millimeter Wave Technology market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Millimeter Wave Technology market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Eravant (US)

Siklu Communication (Israel)

Aviat Networks (US)

Farran Technologies (Ireland)

L3HARRIS (US)

Smiths Group (UK)

Millimeter Wave Products (US)

The antennas & transceivers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of the millimeter wave technology market, by component. One of the important factors for the dominance of these components is the wide adoption in telecom and consumer electronics applications.

The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of the telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Millimeter Wave Technology Market

4.2 North America: Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Key Application & Country

4.3 Country-Wise Millimeter Wave Technology Market

5 Market Overview

……CONTINUED

