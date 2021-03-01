Millimeter Wave Technology Market Current Trends, Business Opportunities and Demands 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Millimeter Wave Technology Market was valued at USD 296.70 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.56% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Millimeter Wave Technology market profiled in the report:– Siklu Communication, Ltd, Bridgewave Communications, Inc.(Remec Broadband Wireless International), E-band communications LLC (Axxcss Wireless Solutions, Inc.), Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Smiths Interconnect, Inc., Ducommun Incorporated, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., NEC Corporation

Scope of the Report

Millimeter-wave is the band of spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz. Millimeter-wave, also known as extremely high frequency or very high frequency by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is an emerging technology for high-speed wireless broadband communications.

Key Market Trends

Evolution of 5G is Expected to Drive the Market

– The increasing mobile traffic is prompting next-generation cellular network research. Further, a multi-fold increase in the system rate is required in the near future for the next-generation cellular networks to cater to the consumers data services. There are numerous projects underway to integrate the millimeter wave technology into the current mobile networks as a multi-band network, to use the millimeter-wave band wide spectrum.

– Around 7 GHz of continuous bandwidth is available, globally, at 60 GHz unlicensed bandwidth, which can be useful for the current data requirements. As the current frequencies are being used heavily, and it is difficult to get more spectral bandwidth essential for 5G networks, the millimeter-wave spectrum has become more critical.

– Moreover, the communication devices produced on a mass scale to handle 5G networks and meet the growing demand for faster data transfer rates, are expected to accelerate the market.

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Antennas & Transceiver

Communications & Networking Components

Interface Components

Frequency Components & Related Components

Imaging Components

Regional Analysis For Millimeter Wave Technology Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Millimeter Wave Technology Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Millimeter Wave Technology Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

