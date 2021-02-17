Millets Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2026 | Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd, Janadhanya, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global millets market are Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd, Janadhanya, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill,Incorporated, Bayer AG, Seedway, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BrettYoung, Ernst Conservation Seeds, Roundstone, Just Organik, Rich Millet, Kottaram Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, OceanWP Theme and Pramoda Exim Corporation among others.

Global millets market is expected to rise from its estimated value by registering steady CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing population is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Millet is a variety of small-seeded grasses which are widely grown around the world as cereal crops for fodder and human food. A large volume of millet produced, is to be consumed and the remaining is used to produce beer, infant food and breakfast. It is a widely used to make breakfast products such as flakes and cereals. Millet beer is popular in African culture. The mostly grown millet is pearl millet. It is an important crop in India and parts of Africa. Millets are rich in of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising unsustainable nature of rice and wheat production will boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness in people about the health benefits related with millets consumption is a driver for the market

High demand of fibrous food for breakfast meals and high gluten free food consumption is driving the growth of the market

Growing online e-commerce sites owned by either retailers or processors will propel the market growth

Short shelf life of millets will hamper the market growth

High prices as compared to largely consumed grains is restraining the growth of the market

By Product (Organic, Regular),

Application (Infant Food, Bakery Products, Beverages, Breakfast Food, Fodder),

Distribution Channel (Trade Associations, Supermarket, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Stores)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April, 2018, Agri-business firm Syngenta sold some part of its seed business to Crystal Crop Protection for an unsaid amount. Syngenta is investing in the pearl-millet, sorghum and fodder business to have an attention and synergy to enlarge its field crop and vegetable seeds policies. After this acquisition of seeds from Syngenta, the company strengthened their seed portfolio

In August, 2016, Indian state of Karnataka took initiative to promote millets by developing products and branding of Karnataka ragi (finger millet). The government of Karnataka will collaborate with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) to get powerful support from the industry

