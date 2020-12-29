Milk Protein Market 2020 with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis & Future Growth Analysis Report, Leading Players are Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Milk Protein Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players: Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Arla Foods amba, AMCO Proteins, Saputo Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Havero Hoogwegt Group, Groupe Lactalis and Theo Müller Group among other domestic and global players.

Global milk protein market is expected to reach USD 18.25 billion by 2027 growing at CAGR of around 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increased demand for the bakery products and dairy products and high awareness among people for dairy protein as an ingredient is considered as major factor for the market growth in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. Milk protein is a protein that is processed to reduce non-protein constituent lactose and minerals from milk with up to 90% protein content. Dairy proteins are processed using the latest techniques such as thermal and mechanical techniques, thereby reducing mineral and fat content.

Increasing demand for milk based products among population will accelerate the demand for market. Rising focus will also enhance the market growth. Growing shift towards natural growth promoters is also expected to drive the market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027. The applications and expansion of the application area in emerging economies is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities for vendors in the milk protein market.

The market growth is hampered by the increasing effects of the milk protein and the high incidence of lactose intolerance. In addition, fluctuations in raw material prices are a major challenge for the milk protein market growth.

The countries covered in the milk protein market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominated the global market for milk proteins and Germany is expected to be a significant country-level market contributing to the growth of the European market for milk proteins. Due to rising health consciousness among the region’s consumers, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By Type (Milk Protein, Whey Protein, Casein Protein),

Livestock (Buffalo, Cow, Goat),

Form (Dry, Liquid), Functionality (Color/Flavor, Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening, Gelation, Heat Stability),

Processing Method (Creaming and Homogenization, Drying, Filtration, Pasteurization, Spray Drying),

Brand (Avonlac & Thermax, Excellion, Hiprotal, Germanprot, Germanmicell, Hyfoama, Versawship, and Hygel, Hyprol, Lacprodan, Provon, Prolacta, Pronativ, Sureprotein, Solmiko, Solago, Refit, Ultranor),

Application (Bakery Product, Dairy Products, Sport Nutrition, Confectionery, Beverages, Dietary Supplements)

