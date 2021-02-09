Milk And Butter Market Competitive Insights, Demand and Supply Analysis 2021| Nestle, Danone, Arla Foods, Mller Group., Lactalis

Global Milk And Butter Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Milk And Butter industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Milk-Dairy; Butter

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

3) By Application: Food; Beverages; Intermediate Products; Condiments; Other

Subsegments Covered: Butter Milk; Powdered Milk; Liquid Milk; Concentrated Milk

Companies Mentioned: Nestle; Danone; Arla Foods; Mller Group.; Lactalis

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Major companies in the milk and butter market include Nestle; Danone; Arla Foods; Mller Group. and Lactalis.

The global milk and butter market is expected to grow from $299.72 billion in 2020 to $316.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $417.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The milk and butter market consists of sales of milk and butter by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce processed milk products such as pasteurized milk, cream, creamery butter, sour cream and fluid milk dairy substitutes from soybeans and other non-dairy substances. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The milk and butter market is segmented into milk dairy and butter.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global milk and butter market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global milk and butter market. Africa was the smallest region in the global milk and butter market.

The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products including milk and butter and to ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights about a process or system. This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation. For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve quality and safety of food production supply chains. .

