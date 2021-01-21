Military Radar Market Increasing Need for Threat Detection to Boost with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

The Military Radar market is projected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2021 to USD 17.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +4% during the forecast period.

Increasing threats from high-speed missiles and aircraft have led to an increase in demand for military radars. Rise in the defense spending of emerging economies, growing regional tensions, and an increasing number of inter-country conflicts are major factors driving the military radars market. The increasing deployment of ballistic and stealth missiles in active war zones has also led to a significant increase in the demand for military radars across the globe.

Top Key Players:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa. The analysis supplies quotes concerning size and details aspects depending on each every segment.

