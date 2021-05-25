Military Power Solutions Market Heightened Revenue Growth USD 9.01 billion at CAGR +9% by end of 2027| Enersys, Cummins Inc., SAFT Groupe SA, Arotech Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The military power solutions are used to power up the isolated outposts, electronic gadgets, machineries, and the military drones or UAVs too. The most prominent military power solutions used across the globe are the batteries, generators and solar power cells. The manufacturers of the military power solutions are constantly focusing on the development of the power solutions keeping in mind the rules and regulations set by the defense authorities.

The military power solutions market is projected to grow from USD 5.35 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.01 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of +9% during the forecast period.

The military power solutions market is poised to various advantages such as increasing demand for durable and maintenance free power solutions, growing need for portable power solutions, and rising defense electronic budget. The rising demand for durable power solution among the defense sector across the globe is due to the fact that sometimes the troops are deployed at isolated regions where electricity is generated using the power solutions. And the maintenance free power solutions help the troops reduce the operating costs of these power solution which in turn is beneficial for the defense sector. In addition, the need for portable power solutions is growing rapidly as the portable power solutions can be carried anywhere irrespective of the location. The portable power solutions are the most demanding power solutions in the global defense sector. Moreover, the growing defense budget is increasing the interest among the defense sectors to adopt the power solutions in order to facilitate the military troops and machineries.

Market scenario

Military Power Solutions Market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the growing emergence of modern warfare techniques and rising preference for the use of UAVs in modern warfare. Furthermore, the growing demand and use of new generation power generators or systems are also expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing military expenditure of developing countrie such as China, owing to the rising territorial conflicts in Asia-Pacific, is also expected to drive the growth of the military power solutions market.

However, issues related to inefficiencies in generating high output power and the high initial cost of deployment might hamper the growth of the global military power solutions market.

Key Players

Enersys, Cummins Inc., SAFT Groupe SA, Arotech Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for portable power solutions

Emergence of modern warfare techniques

Rising defense electronics budget

Military Power Solutions Market Segmentation

By type

Portable

Non- Portable

By source

Batteries Engine

Generators

Fuel Cells

Solar Power

Energy Harvesters

By application

Air

Land

Naval

By wattage

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

Regional Analysis

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

North America Held the Largest Market Share

By geography, North America held the largest market share. The main reason for the higher revenue share of the region is the high demand for military power solutions from the United States. Deployment of US troops in various regions of the world, due to the US engaging in various global conflicts, is one of the major factors driving the growth of revenues from the region. These military camps and command units use various portable military equipment, which requires compact and transportable power solutions to supply continuous or emergency power as required. The country is focusing on enhancing the existing battery technology/power solutions onboard several of its defense platforms.

