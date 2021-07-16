Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End-User Industry

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook – 2027

Personal protective equipment (PPE) are used in military applications to protect the military personnel’s from injuries during battle or from infections from the harsh environments they are living in. It includes protective head gears, goggles, boots, body armor, respirators, face masks, and bomb blankets a long with other accessories. Such equipment increases troop’s protection capabilities again stso phisticated weapon systems in the battle field and harsh environments.

The global military personal protective equipment market is mainly driven by the endless cross border conflicts between countries, counter insurgency operations against terrorism, and persistent protests in different parts of the world. Also, countries are always looking for better technologies to update their security forces and military preparedness. This drives them to invest in newer equipment alternatives. However, these equipment are costly, thus are not affordable for economically poor countries. This is anticipated to hamper the global military personal protective equipment market growth.

Furthermore, investments from leading manufacturers in the design and development of protective equipment leads to new equipment launches, with reduced weight and higher protection level ratings. Moreover, surge in R & D activities with state-of-the-art technology and production techniques, companies offer custom-manufactured protective equipment to buyers according to their budget and needs. This increases the affordability and broadens the spectrum of opportunities. This contributes toward the global military personal protective equipment market growth.

The global military personal protective market is segmented by product type, material type, application, end users, and region. By product type, the market is divided into body armor, helmet, protective eyewear, life safety jacket, pelvic protection system and others. By material of equipment, the market is categorized into Aramid, Carbon fiber, and Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber. Aramids include Kevlar, Nomex, and other synthetic fibers. Kevlar is further divided into various grades. By application, the market is segmented into combat and training purposes. The end users of the personal protective equipment are armed forces, navy, and air force. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The global military personal protective equipment is dominated by North America owing to its defense spending, followed by European countries. The market is expected to grow at a fast pace in Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The leading manufacturers of personal protective equipment for the military are Revision Military, SEYNTEX, Avon Protection Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, DuPont, Eye Safety Systems, TOP-SKIN, SM Carapace, Original S.W.A.T., Australian Defense Apparel, and Authorities Gear. Other manufacturers are Fortis, Original Buff, W. L. Gore and Associates, and NOVITEX Fashion.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global military personal protective equipment market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the military personal protective equipment market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global military personal protective equipment industry share of participants

