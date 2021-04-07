Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Moog Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thomson Linear, CRD Devices, Piedrafita

Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The military ground vehicle actuators market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market are Moog Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Thomson Linear, CRD Devices, Piedrafita, Semcon, Kyntronics, Nook Industries Inc., AMETEK Inc., Ultra Motion and others.

Key Market Trends:

Electric Actuators To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The growing trend of electrification and autonomy in military vehicles is driving the market growth for electric actuators. Electric actuators minimize the loss of energy and when used in combination with pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, produce high electromechanical power, robust performance with higher efficiency. Electrical linear actuators are being used in military vehicles for applications such as motion control, utility actuation, suspension, auto hitch, etc. owing to their capability to perform under loads of 50000N and above. Due to the high focus on autonomy, piezoelectric actuators have become one of the most advanced devices for actuation in computers and devices installed in military vehicles. Electric actuators are also easy to maintain, have a low cost of assembling and high thermal stability. The advanced lightweight gun systems on modern combat vehicles are using electrical systems for linkless ammunition feeding, speed firing mechanisms, etc. The constant innovation in the design of electromechanical actuators is also increasing the survivability of armored vehicle systems. Technological innovations such as multi-functionality that enables rotary as well as linear actuation from a single device to work in tandem, is producing cost efficiency and reduction in weight and size of systems. The aforementioned factors are propelling the market growth of Electric Actuators for military ground vehicles.

Regional Outlook of Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

