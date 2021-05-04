Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2025 |FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market in its latest report titled, “Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The military electro-optical and infrared systems market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market: FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America held the Largest Market Share in 2019

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019, primarily due to high demand from the US armed forces for the EO/IR systems. The enhanced capabilities of the adversaries on the battlefield forced the United States to increase its investment in technologically advanced weapon systems. Also, the growing involvement of the US armed forces in various global conflicts significantly contributed to the growth of the procurement of advanced ISR systems and other systems that enhance the situational awareness of the military. In February 2020, the current US president proposed the FY 2021 budget of USD 740.5 billion for national security, of which USD 705.4 billion is allocated for the Department of Defense (DoD). The FY 2021 base budget includes funding of about USD 125 billion for enhancing the mission readiness of various armed forces of the country. The focus of the country on obtaining advanced ISR capabilities is proving to be fruitful for several EO/IR technology providers. Raytheon, in August 2019, secured a potential seven-year, USD 534 million contract to develop an infrared thermal viewer system for the US Army and provide the related engineering services. As a part of the modernization of military equipment, in October 2019, L3Harris Technologies received an order of worth USD 454 million for 65 WESCAM MX-10D electro-optical sensor suite units from the US Army. This sensors will be mounted on the Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) currently in service, which will allow the drones to geolocate and tag air and ground targets. Also, these sensors will provide additional situational awareness against the new vehicles and weapons. Similar orders for new electro-optical sensors and the upgrading of various military systems with advanced EO/IR sensors is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

This Military Electro-optical and Infrared Systems Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

