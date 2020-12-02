Military and Aerospace Fiber Optics Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Military And Aerospace Fiber Optics Market Outlook – 2026

Fiber optic cable is a bundle of glass threads, each of which are capable of transmitting data modulated in the form of light waves with diameter (single thread) slightly bigger than that of human hair. A technology that uses glasses to transfer data at high speed, without any data loss, can be used for long distance, immunity to electromagnetic interference, and high bandwidth. The only drawback is that these glass fibers are prone to damage. Aerospace and military are adopting fiber optics rather than metal ones for their ability to sustain harsh environment. In aircraft, the metal wires need to be placed carefully due to vulnerability to lightning, which is not the case with optic fiber cables. In jet engines, they are used to transfer radiation into radiation pyrometer to measure the temperature inside.

The fiber optic cables in comparison to metal ones, are lesser in weight and size, safer in vulnerable operations, and have higher fatigue durability, which drives the growth of the military and aerospace fiber optics market. Due to need for efficient flight management systems, avionics networks, cabin management systems, and weather radar systems the adoption of fiber optics has significantly increased. The rise in demand for higher bandwidth, reliability & airframes in new and advanced aircrafts, evolution of demand for output & reliability majorly drive the growth in the military and aerospace fiber optics market. The implementation of programs, such as Aerospace Acoustic Emission Monitoring System and Airframe Structural Health Monitoring System is enhancing safety in aircraft. High funding in Research and Development sector of agencies such as ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is also a driving factor for fiber optics market.

There are several complexities involved in installation and maintenance of fiber optic cables, inflexible controlling models, risk to optical network system, high cost, and prone to damage. These limit the military and aerospace fiber optics market growth. The need for low cost fiber optics without any compromise in quality can be an opportunity as well as challenge for the military and aerospace fiber optics industry.

The military and aerospace fiber optics market can be segregated by mode, end user, and application. Based on mode, the market is bifurcated into single-mode and multi-mode. For longer distance, single-mode fiber optics are used to reduce probability of signal strength weakening. Whereas, multi-mode is used for shorter distances. Based on application, the market is divided into radar systems, flight management systems, in-flight entertainment systems, communication systems, electronic warfare, cabin interiors, avionics, and others. Given military and aerospace fiber optics market size, further segregation is done based on end user, it is classified into commercial, military, space, and others. The military segment is expected to remain dominant following the current trend of huge demand in this segment. Based on region, the military and aerospace fiber optics market analysis are done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. and Canada are key countries leading in military and aerospace fiber optics market share.

Key Market Segments:

Mode

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Application

Radar Systems

Flight Management Systems

In-flight Entertainment Systems

Communication Systems

Electronic Warfare

Cabin Interiors

Avionics

Others

End User

Commercial

Military

Space

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Collins Aerospace.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Corning Inc.

TE Connectivity

AFL

Timbercon, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Optical Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

Amphenol Corporation

