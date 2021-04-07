Military Amphibious Vehicle Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Griffon Hoverwork

Military Amphibious Vehicle Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Military Amphibious Vehicle Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The military amphibious vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Military Amphibious Vehicle Market are BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Griffon Hoverwork, Tata Motors, Arquus, Norinco, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Oshkosh Defence and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growth in Defense Spending Driving the Market

The increase in defense budgets, especially in the emerging economies is currently driving the market globally for amphibious vehicles. As territorial disputes are increasing all over the world, nations are now focusing on enhancing their military capabilities. According to SIPRI, the global military expenditure reached USD 1917 billion in 2019, an increase of 3.6% from 2018, which is the largest annual growth in spending since 2010. Countries such as the United States, Japan, Russia, India, Germany, and South Korea, which are among the largest military spenders in the world, are investing huge amounts in the development of advanced amphibious vehicles to meet the strategic requirements of their respective militaries. For instance, India, the third-largest defense spending nation in the world, is currently working on developing its Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) to replace its BMP-2 fighting vehicles. According to the Indian Army, FICV will be a Fully Tracked Vehicle that will be capable of operating in any kind of rough terrain with Fully Amphibious capabilities. Around 2,600 such vehicles are expected to be inducted into the country’s military in the future. Thus, the growth in defense budgets is helping the development of such vehicles, thereby supporting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Military Amphibious Vehicle Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

