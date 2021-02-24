Military Aircraft Rubber Tanks Market Advanced Technologies with 5.3% of CAGR by 2027 – Magam Safety, Meggitt, M.E.RIN, Musthane, PFW Aerospace GmbH

Military aircraft rubber tanks have traditionally been bulky and rigid in structure. However, the new rubber tanks confer design flexibility, lightweight feature, and strength to aircraft, which is propelling their adoption in military aircraft applications. Countries are upgrading their military aircraft stocks to strengthen the aircraft for mission-critical operations, combat situation, and transportation purpose. The self-sealing tanks developed by using rubber material are a necessary part of new military aircraft. Improving ground armory such as bullets with increasing sizes and other penetration tools are further increasing the importance of rubber tanks in military aircraft. Countries such as India, China, the UAE, and Taiwan are strongly expanding their range of military aircraft, which is creating strong growth opportunities for the military aircraft rubber tank market players.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017947

Increasing Demand for Self-Sealing Fuel Tanks to Drive Market Growth

Advancements in rubber material and tank designs are opening new opportunities for the market players to manufacture advanced self-sealing fuel tanks. Rotary-wing aircraft segment is witnessing strong demand for additional fuel tanks to increase storage capacity and flying time. Also, fixed wings aircraft utilizes space in wings and wings pylon to store additional fuel creating demand for flexible fuel tanks to fit in specific space.

Light combat helicopter aircraft are an affordable solution for the various countries having low financial capabilities. Further, increasing demand for UAVs having long-distance travel capacity is fueling the rubber tanks market growth. The UAVs perform surveillance applications in mission-critical areas; hence, they must have the strength and lightweight characteristics for which rubber tanks are used to achieve strength, lightweight, and flexibility characteristics. South Korea deploys UAVs at borders for surveillance purpose, which recently scrambled down several Russian and Chinese aircraft entering its air defense identification zone.

Key Findings of Study:

Countries from the different regions are forming partnerships to develop advanced military aircraft technologies. With the increasing number of aircraft, consumption of rubber tanks is also increasing. For instance, Germany partnered with France and Spain to further develop their military and defense systems.

Growing row over borders in Asian countries is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period by creating demand for high–quality military aircraft rubber tanks. For instance, in October 2020, China placed an order to purchase 120 helicopters from The Russian Helicopters holding company, amid India’s standoff with China. The country is enhancing the strength of its military aircraft fleet through the purchase of 120 helicopters, and among these, 18 combat helicopters are equipped with self-sealing covers for fuel tanks.

The military aircraft rubber tanks technology is instrumental in providing strength to military aircraft, and it also offers optimized storage with flexible design structure. New government projects for upgrading military and defense sector are contributing to the market growth by providing solutions with enhanced strength. Military aircraft rubber tanks confer enhanced flexibility, lightweight feature, and strength to aircraft to withstand against penetration and leakage during combat operations. The increasing demand for additional fuel tanks and crashworthy systems is expected to boost the growth of the military aircraft rubber tanks market during the forecast period.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017947