Miles Morales pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in a moving way

Last August, the planet was shocked to discover the death of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther’s interpreter at the MCU, aged 43 as a result of cancer. The honors were plentiful and not limited to real life. Indeed, the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales, released a few months after the tragic announcement, decided to pay tribute to him in a neat way.

Many tributes to the actor who died last August

In fact, the Spider-Man game released in 2018 was full of Easter eggs regarding Marvel superheroes. Unsurprisingly, Insomniac’s new title continues to hide many references, but the most touching is undoubtedly this tribute to the actor who played T’Challa / Black Panther, who died a few months ago. .

We already knew the studio wanted to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman by paying homage to the actor in the credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. A message during the credits then announces:

In memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman. His honor, strength, and compassion will resonate in generations to come. Wakanda forever.

But that’s not the only reference to Boseman in the game. In fact, one gamer spotted another Easter egg in the title and shared it on Reddit. We discover that the studio named a street in honor of the actor. This is Boseman Way in New York on the 42nd.

A reference to the actor’s career with Brian Helgeland’s film 42, in which he plays Jackie Robinson, the first African American baseball player to play in the Major Leagues.

We can salute the studio for this lovely tribute to Chadwick Boseman that we can see back on screen in his latest film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, slated for Netflix this fall.