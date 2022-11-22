Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A ‘Good Man’ And His Swerving Answer Says It All

Former Vice President Mike Pence was requested in a brand new interview if he nonetheless thought of former President Donald Trump to be a “good man.”

And he wouldn’t give a straight reply.

Pence hailed Trump as such throughout his tackle on the 2016 Republican Nationwide Conference. In an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep broadcast on Tuesday, the previous vp ducked when given the chance to repeat the assertion.

As an alternative, Pence prevaricated on Trump being “fallacious” to argue he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election and mentioned he was “happy with the document that we created for the American individuals.”

Inskeep pressed.

“When you’re happy with the document, you didn’t simply name him man once more,” the “Morning Version” host identified.

Pence, selling his new memoir “So Assist Me God,” responded:

“Effectively, look, I actually do imagine that solely God is aware of our hearts. I’ll depart it to others to make their very own judgments.”

Watch the trade right here:

Tensions rose between Trump and Pence, who’s rumored to be contemplating a 2024 run for the White Home, following the U.S. Capitol riot when Trump supporters chanted “Dangle Mike Pence” for his determination to not attempt to overturn the consequence.

Trump launched his 2024 marketing campaign final week.

Pence additionally final we signaled a everlasting break up with Trump when he mentioned Republican voters are “searching for new management” following the occasion’s poor efficiency within the 2022 midterm elections, which many conservatives have blamed immediately on Trump.

