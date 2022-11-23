Mike Lindell says he’ll drop ‘everything’ and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter

Elon Musk (left) and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.Taylor Hill/Getty Pictures; Joe Raedle/Getty Pictures

Mike Lindell needs to sit down down for an ask-me-anything with Elon Musk.

He informed Insider that he needs to point out Musk “proof” that might reverse his Twitter ban.

Lindell additionally informed Steve Bannon that if Musk needs free speech on Twitter, he needs to be let again on.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he’ll drop “every little thing” to fly off and converse to Elon Musk about reversing his Twitter ban.

Chatting with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on the latter’s “Battle Room” podcast on Tuesday, Lindell talked about how he’s nonetheless banned from Twitter, which Musk just lately purchased.

Lindell was completely banned from Twitter in January 2021 for pushing groundless claims of voter fraud. He was banned a second time in Could after establishing a brand new account.

“They have not reached out. Everybody’s received their Twitters again and so forth,” Lindell informed Bannon. The pillow CEO was referring to the reversal of some suspensions below Musk, together with from former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the rapper Ye, previously often known as Kanye West.

“Would you commit proper now to do an open stay Twitter with Elon Musk?” Bannon requested Lindell. “He’ll play 20 questions, he’d rip your face off, you current your proof and he takes you on, mano a mano, and your proof about what you imagine is the voter fraud associated to machines and different issues within the 2020 election?”

“Completely. I would fly to him, do no matter it takes, I might hand it to him on a silver platter ” Lindell stated. He added that he hoped Musk would see, after their dialog, how his Twitter ban needs to be reversed.

“I might try this any day anytime, any time of day or night time, and I will drop every little thing I’ve to do this, Steve, as a result of I imagine it is crucial to our nation,” Lindell stated.

“And for those who’re gonna have a platform of free speech now and with out this cancel tradition, you possibly can’t simply say anyone that talked about machines cannot be on it,” Lindell added.

Lindell was referring to debunked claims about election fraud that he has constantly pushed during the last two years. Lindell has typically parroted baseless claims from Trump that voting machines had been used to tamper with the outcomes of the 2020 election.

Chatting with Insider on Tuesday night time, Lindell stated he has by no means spoken to Musk however needs to.

“I need to present him the proof of why Twitter kicked me off,” Lindell informed Insider. “I need to assist save the USA from a communist takeover.”

Different accounts that remained banned on Musk’s Twitter embrace one belonging to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, whom Musk stated this week that he has “no mercy” for.

Musk didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

