Miguel Sousa Tavares’ new novel comes out in September (and it’s about the pandemic)

It’s called “Último Glance” and follows “Raw Onion with Salt and Bread”, which was released in 2018.

It is the follow-up to "Raw Onion with Salt and Bread", which was released in 2018.

So far it is known that “Last Look” has a character named Pablo, a 93-year-old man who experienced the Spanish civil war and the war refugee camps in France and who spent four years in the Nazi extermination camp in Mauthausen. in Austria. Then he lived as happily as possible for 75 years between the fields of the Landes in France and those of Andalusia in Spain.

Another figure is the 37-year-old doctor Inez, married to Martín, who lives in Madrid. However, Inez meets Paolo, an Italian doctor who is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. It is a disease that “will change everyone’s life, bring them closer or farther away, and challenge everyone to face ethical dilemmas that they thought they were immune to,” the project’s summary says.