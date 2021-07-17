Miguel Guilherme: “I was trying to play a really violent character”

When we called Miguel Guilherme to talk about “Esperança”, a film with him and Rita Loureiro, the 62-year-old actor tells us that he has not yet seen it. But he emphasizes that he really enjoyed the experience and that he believes the project can be really interesting.

“Esperança” was written and performed by Cláudia Clemente. It will debut on July 24th on Opto, SIC’s streaming platform, and is part of the “Na Porta ao Lado” trilogy. There are three films written and directed by women who deal with the topic of domestic violence in different social classes and contexts. The project is supported by APAV.

Miguel Guilherme plays the aggressor husband in this story. He tells NiT that he evoked his inner violence to convey it to this character – and that it was important that there was a safe and trusting environment on set to record the most intense scenes of violence. Filming took place in May for nine days and the result is almost there. Read the interview.

What did you like most when you were presented with this film?

The project is part of three television films about domestic violence. And domestic violence affects all social classes. The social class of my film is high, but there is very, very brutal domestic violence there. Psychologically and later it comes to physics. My character is an abuser of his wife, he is a man who practices very strong domestic violence. First, what attracted me was the character, which I found very interesting – and the subject itself. I didn’t know Cláudia Clemente, but I really enjoyed getting to know her, how she dealt with the film, which in a very short time was filmed but managed it all and I have a feeling it could be interesting.

How did Miguel prepare to play this character? It should be a different challenge than other characters you’ve made due to its nature.

What I was looking for was above all my inner violence. I didn’t even have time for sociological research. Though domestic violence has been a social phenomenon in the newspapers quite often recently. So I read about it every now and then. But basically I was looking for the violence in me. But worded it in such a way that it is not true, right? that’s not me [risos]. But it’s interesting to create such a character.

Apart from the subject of violence, what does this character look like?

It is very methodical, highly socially and economically savvy. And that’s the main feature … I’m not going to say he’s a psychopath, but he has some psychopathic traits. Which of course doesn’t excuse him.

Rita Loureiro plays his wife.

But is it interesting to play such a character that people don’t identify with and don’t like, but who is a real bad guy?

It’s interesting when it’s embedded in an interesting project. In other words, it can even be dangerous to develop such a character on a project that has no interest or does not know how to deal with facts. But I had the feeling that Cláudia Clemente knew very well what she wanted to do. And so I agreed to play the character.

As Miguel said, it has been a much debated and debated phenomenon over the past few years, albeit obviously not new. Does it matter that it is covered in fiction?

Yes, fiction should, in addition to being entertaining or entertaining, also address current and current topics related to Portuguese society. And I think that’s the interesting fiction. It is not a fantasy or fairy tale fiction that is completely out of context. When I read the script and then spoke to Cláudia Clemente, I had a feeling that the thing could be strong and useful.

Also to draw more attention to this problem?

Yes, I think all three films want to draw attention to this. And it seems interesting to me that SIC bet on it, doesn’t it? Basically, it also does a kind of public service.

What can the narrative tell apart from the husband’s abuse of his wife?

Basically, it’s a middle-class couple. She is a former cellist who is extremely depressed and afraid of this man, this relationship of absolute control. He exercises a control that prevents the woman, in this case the character of Rita Loureiro, from living. She lives in a kind of dome, in a gilded cage, but very scared. And it can’t get free until there’s a point where it gets free, but the movie ends there. Another story follows.

Were the specific scenes of violence more difficult to record?

I honestly do not know. Scenes of violence are scenes of greater responsibility, aren’t they? In relation to what is shown. And what I tried was a really violent character. In other words, very brutal to the woman. But very nice for the eyes of others. It’s as if everyone thinks he’s very personable – he has a split personality – and in his intimacy he’s some kind of hangman. I think the film tries to show this, this duality of the perpetrator’s behavior.

And show that such a person can be by our side without us noticing.

And most people often realize that this is how I feel about what I’ve heard, but they don’t want to get into it. It is almost Salazar’s maxim “between man and woman do not aim at harvest”. Yes, there are actually things that can happen on our side. Either we don’t notice it, or when we do we pretend we don’t see it – which I find worse.

Despite the restrictions with the pandemic, productions are already taking place. Is it good to finally be able to work at a more or less normal pace?

It’s very good both on TV, in the cinema and in the theater. We’re slowly picking up this pace of work because people want it. Even in the theater, people are really excited about shows – and that’s great for us after half a terrible year. I think things start to open up little by little, with some precautionary measures – of course – but they start to open and we start to come back to life [risos].

Already in a phase of greater hope for the cultural sector?

Yes, the sector is very precarious, all audiovisual and theater. There were professionals who went through a tragedy economically because they really had to work and didn’t work, right? To support families. And I hope that we can gradually resume artistic activities. I think it’s going to happen and there is no way it won’t happen.

I know he’s also doing the RTP series “Horses of Race”. What project is it, what role does it play?

It’s a very interesting project, it’s a story that takes place in the 80s when there were a lot of gangs robbing banks and other places. It’s the story of a gang of robbers, but Portuguese style – we’re not talking about Hollywood here. It tries very hard to anchor itself in reality. We’re almost done, it was made by two wonderful directors, Marco Leão and André F. Santos – these are two people I didn’t know, but I’m glad they showed up, from time to time we have surprises and learn know new people – and it’s a project that I enjoy a lot and I think it’s going to be great.

Did one of the robbers?

Yes.