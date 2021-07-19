Miguel Bernardeau, the Guzmán from “Elite”, will not be in the new season of the series

The actor has played the character since the first episode of Netflix’s Spanish production.

Bad news for “elite” fans. Miguel Bernardeau, who played Guzmán Osuna, announced last Friday, July 16, that he will not be returning to the new chapter of the Spanish streak after four seasons.

The actor’s announcement came through a video shared on the show’s Instagram in which he thanked all fans for the support they have given him during the three years he has been part of Elite.

“I would like to thank the entire ‘Elite’ team, the production, the direction, my teammates, those who are and those who are no longer. I will always take you to my heart and it was a great pleasure to work with you all, ”says the actor.

“Recording the series wasn’t easy, but it was an amazing experience, very constructive. I’m so grateful to Netflix for giving us this opportunity. Farewell ”, concludes Miguel Bernardeau.

The actor’s departure was already expected as Guzmán is setting off to discover the world at the end of the new season, but has not yet been confirmed by anyone. Guzmán is the latest character to leave the series, despite having been on the show since season one. This departure follows the departures of Dana Paola (Lucrecia) and Ester Expósito (Carla), who, although they came from the original cast, did not participate in the fourth chapter of the series.

Netflix has already confirmed a fifth season of “Elite”, so far with no release date, but we already know that Argentine actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will be present in this new chapter of the Spanish series.