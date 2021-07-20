Miguel Araújo gives a concert with Rui Veloso at EDP Cool Jazz

That same night, Tiago Nacarato will take the stage with Bárbara Tinoco.

The EDP Cool Jazz Festival was canceled for the second time in a row in 2021. As in 2020, it was to blame for the “world situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertainties in the area of ​​public health,” the organizer recalls. The event, which marks a new date for July 2022, represents a rethinking of the poster, in which some certainties are already emerging: Portuguese music has been confirmed and will come into effect in this 17th edition of the festival.

The organization announced on Tuesday, July 20, that four great names in Portuguese music will take place in just two concerts on the night of July 23 of next year in the Manuel Possolo Hippodrome in Cascais.

Miguel Araújo, author of topics such as “Anda Comigo ver os Aviões”, “Husbands of Others”, “Pica do Sete” and “Dona Laura”, is again one of the (re) confirmed names for the edition. With them stands the “father of Portuguese rock”, Rui Veloso, with whom he has a special and close connection through the theme of “Sangemil”, which brought the two unmistakable voices together.

National duets don’t stop there, however. On the same evening Tiago Nacarato will give a concert with Barbara Tinoco. The young man, who won over the audience after lending his voice to the theme of “Onde anda voce” by the Brazilian artist Vinicius de Moraes on the program “The Voice”, will play with the interpreter of “Sei lá”, its text and Music is written by Nacarato.

At 7 p.m., the doors will open for the two shows where it is already known that Portuguese music will reign. The concerts do not start until 8 p.m. in the Cascais Jazz Sessions room.

Please note that tickets for 2020 and 2021 are valid for the same concerts in 2022 and do not need to be exchanged. More information can be found on the official website of the festival.