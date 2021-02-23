Midi Bus Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2030

Midibus is a type of bus that is smaller in size than a full-size single-decker bus but larger than minibus. With the rapid rise in industrialization and globalization, the market for midi bus is flourishing. The midi bus has a seating capacity of about 25 seats and has length between 8 meters to 11 meters. Besides, midi bus has a greater number of seats than a minibus and offers more fuel-efficiency than a full-size single-decker bus. Moreover, the expansion of urban areas and developing suburbs have proliferated the demand for midi bus. Additionally, midi buses are easier to manage on roads due to its compact size.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/midi-bus-market-A09117

Regions covered

North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa

Companies covered

Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, China South Industries Group Corporation, Ashok Leyland Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., BYD Auto Co. Ltd., Hino Motors Ltd., Groupe Renault, AB Volvo.

Up to 25% Discount for limited period, Inquire Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9482

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

An increase in the use of the public transport vehicle is driving the market of midi bus. Additionally, increasing investment in public transport infrastructure is propelling the midi bus market. Besides, increasing traffic congestion and limited parking space in urban areas have fueled the need for compact size buses like midi bus. Moreover, the increasing adoption of midi bus rental services for events and traveling purposes have proliferated the market growth. However, faster modes of public transport like metro is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, an increase in shuttle services is fostering the market growth.

The midi bus market trends are as follows:

Electric midi bus to bolster the market

With the rise in concerns for environmental degradation due to harmful emissions from vehicles, the automakers and governments are promoting the use of alternative fuel in order to reduce the greenhouse effect. As a result, the manufacturing and sales of the electric midi bus have paced in recent years. Additionally, OEMs are investing heavily in the development of electric midi bus. In 2019, Ashok Leyland launched its next-gen AC midi range bus in India. The company is aiming to target daily and tourist commuters in India.

Shuttle services to accelerate growth

Shuttle Services are the type of bus services that primarily intend is to transport passengers to and fro between two places. A shuttle service can eliminate many risk factors such as getting lost, missing a meeting, etc. As shuttle services offer stress-free travel due to reduced hassle of driving, the demand for it is rising. Additionally, increasing adoption of midi bus for shuttle services is fueling the market. Moreover, online platforms have increased the adoption of shuttle services. For instance, Uber is planning to start a bus shuttle service in India. The company had previously launched the service in Egypt in 2018 and expanded it to several cities in West Asia and Latin America.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9482

Key benefits of the report:

1 This study presents the analytical depiction of the midi bus industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

2 The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

3 The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario.

4 Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

5 The report provides a detailed Midi Bus market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9482