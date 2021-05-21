Middle East truce – calls for comprehensive resolution | Free press

Tel Aviv / Gaza (dpa) – After the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, international politics are pushing for a lasting peace solution.

US President Joe Biden said the ceasefire presented a real opportunity for progress towards lasting peace. The federal government demanded that further work be done on a substantial political dialogue. The European Union (EU) provided support. “Restoring a political horizon for a two-state solution remains paramount,” said foreign representative Josep Borrell. The ceasefire has been in effect since early Friday morning and there were no violations until noon.

With the intervention of Egypt, Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip had reached an agreement on the ceasefire after an eleven-day military exchange. However, both sides warned that the ceasefire would lapse if the agreement was ignored. In recent days, intensive efforts have been made to prevent de-escalation. According to authorities, more than 250 people died in the latest conflict.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians had culminated during the Islamic month of fasting of Ramadan and after the cancellation of the Palestinian parliamentary elections. The triggers include violent clashes on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) in Jerusalem’s Old City. The Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is the third holiest site in Islam. But it is also sacred to Jews because there used to be two Jewish temples. Islamist Hamas has proclaimed itself the keeper of Jerusalem. Friday there were again clashes on the Temple Mount.

The future status of the city is one of the central issues of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel claims Jerusalem as “the eternal and indivisible capital” for itself. The Palestinians, for their part, are holding on to their claim to East Jerusalem as their capital.

The conflict escalated on May 10 with Hamas rocket fire on Jerusalem. According to Israeli information, militant Palestinians then fired a total of 4,340 missiles into the land from Palestinian territory – many intercepted the Iron Dome’s defense system, and many, according to Israeli information, also fell into the Gaza Strip. The people in the border area with the Gaza Strip were particularly badly affected. For the first time, rockets reached the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic center, in large numbers. Twelve people died in Israel and more than 300 were injured.

Israel responded to the shelling with massive attacks in the Gaza Strip, for example on the branched Hamas tunnel system. According to the Ministry of Health, 243 people died there, including 66 children and adolescents. Around 1900 people were injured. Hundreds of houses were damaged or destroyed. After the announcement of the ceasefire, thousands flooded the streets of the Mediterranean coastal area. They lit fireworks, fired shots into the air and shouted “Allahu akbar!” (God is great!). Israel doubts the casualty figures of the Hamas-led ministry. Defense Secretary Benny Gantz said more than 200 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters were killed in Israeli attacks.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his country will emerge stronger from the conflict. He spoke of “new rules of the game”. “We changed the equation not only for the timing of the surgery, but also for the future.” Hamas declared itself the winner of the dispute. Pro-Iranian groups in the Arab world, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, called the ceasefire a success for Hamas and the Palestinians.

The ceasefire will not solve the real problems, warned the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Matthias Schmale. “War will break out again as long as the root causes are not addressed.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged serious talks to resume. According to Israeli information, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wanted to travel to the region for talks soon.

Since Hamas’ violent takeover in the Gaza Strip in 2007 and before the most recent conflict, Israel and Hamas have fought three wars. Israel and Egypt are blockading the densely populated area of ​​about two million inhabitants and justify this on security grounds.