Middle East Online Travel Market is Growing Vigorously at US$18 billion to US$100 Bn by 2028 with Rehlat, Tajawal, Cleartrip, Holidayme, Musafir, & Flyin, Expedia, Make My Trip, Trivago, Trip Advisor, Orbitz, Priceline Group (Booking.com), Hotel Urbano Travel, Tourism

The online travel category is currently experiencing rapid change with mobile channel, personalization, and peer-to-peer travel services being the main disruptors. In particular, the rise of the mobile channel is changing booking patterns, consumer behavior, and business models in travel. The growing Middle East Online Travel Market could also be shaped by the growing trend of travel service sellers reaching out directly to customers, leading to traditional travel agencies having to branch out in other areas.

“Middle East online travel market is forecast to almost double in value within the next two years, rising from US$18 billion to US$100 Bn by 2028.”

Online travel providers aim to ease travel planning and bookings for travelers. The online travel is driven by quick and convenient flight and hotel bookings, rise in customers’ trust in online payment, and ability to compare various available travel options.

Middle East Online Travel Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Rehlat, Tajawal, Cleartrip, Holidayme, Musafir, & Flyin, Expedia, Make My Trip, Trivago, Trip Advisor, Orbitz, Priceline Group (Booking.com), Hotel Urbano Travel, Tourism, CheapOair

