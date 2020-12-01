Middle East Oilfield Demulsifier Market 2020 By Type, Applications, Top Key Companies, Trends, Forecasts Upto 2025

Report Coverage

According to Supply demand Market Research the Oilfield Demulsifier Market was 460 KT in 2020, growing by 3.3% annually over 2020-2026. Highlighted with 149 tables and 50 figures with 210-page report

The Middle East oilfield demulsifier is anticipated to grow at a CAGR% of 4.1% from 2020-2026. Some of the major countries in this region are Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. In 2020, Saudi Arabia captured the largest share of 38.0% in the Middle East Oilfield demulsifier market. The Saudi Arabia oilfield demulsifier will experience a highest CAGR% of 4.6% from 2020-2026.

Market Restraints

One of the main restraints for the specialty oilfield chemicals, with demulsifiers, has been the political atmosphere in some of the main oil-producing countries in the Middle East & Africa. Countries, like Iran, Iraq, and Sudan, are some of the main oil producers of the region, Libya, Yemen, and Syria are very often in a state of social or political unrest, and the local governments are required to order frequent interruptions in the oilfield operations. As a result of geopolitical disturbances, prospective areas continue unexplored. This limits the consumption of demulsifiers in the Middle East & Africa. Not all countries in the region have adequate manufacturing plants for specialty oilfield chemicals, with demulsifiers, and are dependent on the import of chemicals to meet the oilfield challenges. This ultimately improves the market scope for development. Then political unrest moves the development of oilfield operations.

Some of the major players in the Middle East oilfield demulsifier market are Baker Hughes Incorporated, Clariant, The Dow Chemical Company, Croda International, Ecolab Inc., Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, BASF SE, Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials, Nova Star LP, SI Group, Impact Chemicals Technologies, Innospec Inc., Dorf Ketal, Huntsman Corporation, Chemiphase Ltd., Direct-N Pakt Inc., MCC Chemicals Inc., Rimpro India, Oil Technics Holdings, Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company, Roemex Limited, Reda Oilfield, Aurorachem and other key market players.

Middle East Oilfield Demulsifier Market Segment, By Type

1) Anionic

2) Non-Ionic

3) Amphoteric

4) Cationic

Middle East Oilfield Demulsifier Market Segment by Application

1) Conventional Oil

2) Shale Oil

Middle East Oilfield Demulsifier Market Segment By Country

1) Introduction

2) Iran

3) Iraq

4) Kuwait

5) Saudi Arabia

6) UAE

7) Rest of Middle East

Middle East Oilfield Demulsifier Market Segment by Company*

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Clariant (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company

Croda International

Ecolab Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited

BASF SE

Nouryon

Momentive Performance Materials

Nova Star LP

SI Group

Impact Chemicals Technologies

Innospec Inc.

Dorf Ketal

Huntsman Corporation

Chemiphase Ltd.

Direct-N Pakt Inc.

MCC Chemicals Inc.

Rimpro India

Oil Technics Holdings

Others

