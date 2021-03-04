Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market Professional Study In-depth Analysis and Future Scope till 2025; Google Pay, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Paypal Inc, Apple Inc,

The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market is expected to CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market: Ant Financial Services Group, Visa inc, Google Pay, Tencent Holdings Ltd, AliPay (China) Internet Technology Company, Paypal Inc, Starbucks Corp, Apple Inc, Samsung Pay, Square Inc, Samsung electronics ltd, Venmo Inc, Mastercard Inc, Zelle LLP, and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– In Oct 2019 – Alphabet Inc. introduced biometric security with Android 10 which has started into the Google’s widely-used digital wallet platform and online payment system- Google Pay. The feature is available in the latest 2.100 version of the app and allows users to protect their online transactions using fingerprint feature. Google Pay users previously had to enter a PIN to secure their transactions. This has changed now with the latest update. Google has now added support for biometrics API so that users can use their fingerprints to authenticate the money transfers.

– In Oct 2019 – Samsung Corporation? in collaboration with Mobeewave announced the deployment of NFC-enabled contactless payment acceptance on mobile devices globally. These two companies had deployed their solution first in Canada (15th October 2019), and are planning to expand globally starting in 2020.

Key Market Trends

High Proliferation of Smartphones and Internet Penetration to Drive the Market Growth

– The global mobile connections have surpassed the global population mark. For instance, according to GSMA, the global mobile connections in 2019 stood at 8.98 billion and increasing even significantly with prominent growth rates in Middle East and North Africa.

– In the Middle East and North Africa, one in three mobile money providers that offer a smartphone app are seeing 20 percent or more of their active customer base transacting through the app, and a growing number of deployments in Middle East see over half of the transactions performed through smartphone apps.

– A recent survey from MasterCard indicates that digital payments in the Middle East will increase rapidly with over 70% of respondents in the survey stating that they were willing to use mobile phones to make payments. The shift to mobile could also have a tremendous economic impact, as studies have shown that the Middle East could add USD 95 billion in GDP by 2020.

– In September 2019, inwi, Moroccan telecom operator, launched its mobile money service inwi money. The service works on Comviva’s mobiquity money, where the service offers consumers a quick, convenient and secure way to perform multiple financial transactions such as person-to-person money transfer, airtime purchase, bill payments, and merchant payments.

– In Mar 2020, After securing approval from the “Bank Al Maghrib”, Orange Morocco had announced the launch of Orange Money in the country. This service is expected to allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their mobile devices. Morocco also becomes the 18th country in Africa and the Middle East region of Orange to offer the Orange Money solution.

Launch of Real-Time Payment Systems in Key GCC and North African Countries to Drive the Market Growth

– As digital payment options continue to grow in popularity, an increasing number of businesses and consumers are expected to adopt these payments in the region. It is therefore crucial for the region to have underlying real-time infrastructure in place to enable these payments to make it quick and effective.

– The launch of a real-time payments service provides the core infrastructure which support a range of new banking and payment services. At a macro level, the introduction of such technology offers tangible benefits to a national economy by increasing liquidity and efficiency of the payments system, which in turn will support GDP growth and also reduces costs of doing business in the region and provides convenient secure access to payments systems for banked and unbanked consumers, businesses and government.

– The recent launch of real time payments in the Saudi Arabia is serving as a catalyst for the adoption of real-time payments amongst other countries in the region .This will benefit financial institutions (FIs), merchants, consumers and society by offering enhanced visibility into payments, by enabling better cash management and by helping businesses better manage day-to-day operations by improving liquidity.

– As the region is operating cross-border, and require smoother, cheaper and quicker payment processes. Hence launching such real-time payment system in the region is likely to increase and thereby driving the market growth.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

