Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market 2021 New Developments Analysis to 2025

Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle East & North Africa digital payments market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Over time, the digital payment industry has recorded robust growth, with new providers, new platforms, and new payment tools being launched in the region.

– The landscape of digital payment across the region is changing rapidly and fueling the market growth, owing to unsettling digital transformation. The stores and services across the region are rapidly adopting and integrating mobile payment applications, such as PayPal, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Google Pay to accept payments. Owing to changing lifestyles, daily commerce, and rapid growth in online retailing, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period in the region.

– The market studied is expected to flourish, owing to the robust proliferation of smartphones and the internet. The internet penetration rate has been recording healthy growth over the past few years, and it is expected to continue traversing the same trajectory, owing to increasing investments by internet service providers in the region. In Qatar, 75% of the population has a mobile phone, and it is 73% in the UAE, and 60% in Saudi Arabia.

– The Middle East’s reliance on cash is due to a number of socio-economic factors, including education, awareness, and habits. Although cash will likely remain king in the Middle East, through government promotion, people are gradually learning about the ease and benefits of a cashless society, which is likely to boost the market growth in the region.

– The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing a burgeoning digital payment market with a significant number of market players offering a multitude of diverse services. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), in particular, observed a boom in the number of available mobile payment services. For instance, mobile operator Etisalat offers its mobile wallet Etisalat Wallet. Also, Emirates NBD bank offers NBD Pay, a near-field communication- (NFC) based mobile contactless payment service, and Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were launched in the UAE in the recent past._

– There are only 17 countries in the Middle East. Even so, economic disparity is obvious. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The GCC accounts for 20% of the Middle East’s total population but contributes to over 60% of the GDP. Because of the concentration of wealth in these countries, it is also observing higher adoption of digital payments

– With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, global transactions across businesses are observing a significant decline, whereas digital payments are seeing consumer propensity toward its use due to the nature of non-contact based transactions and convenience offered during the lockdown period.

– The acceptance of digital payment methods is expected to improve post COVID-19, and it plays a stronger role in the long term. With cash being seen as a potential carrier for the virus, governments and regulatory bodies are discouraging its use. These factors are influencing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East & North Africa digital payments market is moderately concentrated. The competitive rivalry in the market studied is moderate, as a good number of players prevail. Despite the existence of several companies in the market studied, firms are required to keep innovating their products, in order to gain a sustainable competitive edge over their rivals and provide product differentiation.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– In Oct 2019 – Alphabet Inc. introduced biometric security with Android 10, which was started in Google’s widely-used digital wallet platform and online payment system, Google Pay. The feature is available in the latest 2.100 version of the app and allows users to protect their online transactions using the fingerprint feature. Google Pay users previously had to enter a PIN to secure their transactions. This has changed now with the latest update. Google has now added support for biometrics API, so that users can use their fingerprints to authenticate the money transfers.

– In Oct 2019 – Samsung Corporation in collaboration with Mobeewave announced the deployment of NFC-enabled contactless payment acceptance on mobile devices globally. These two companies had deployed their solution first in Canada (15th October 2019), and they are planning to expand globally, starting in 2020._

Key Market Trends:

High Proliferation of Smartphones and Internet Penetration to Drive the Market Growth

– The global mobile connections surpassed the global population mark. For instance, according to the GSMA, the global mobile connections in 2019 stood at 8.98 billion, and it is increasing significantly with prominent growth rates in Middle East and North Africa.

– In Middle East and North Africa, one in three mobile money providers that offer a smartphone app is seeing 20 percent or more of their active customer base transacting through the app, and a growing number of deployments in the Middle East see over half of the transactions performed through smartphone apps.

– A recent survey from MasterCard indicates that digital payments in the Middle East may increase rapidly with over 70% of respondents in the survey stating that they were willing to use mobile phones to make payments. The shift to mobile could also have a tremendous economic impact, as studies have shown that the Middle East could add USD 95 billion to GDP by 2020._

– In September 2019, inwi, Moroccan telecom operator, launched its mobile money service inwi money. The service works on Comviva’s mobiquity money, where the service offers consumers a quick, convenient and secure way to perform multiple financial transactions, such as person-to-person money transfer, airtime purchase, bill payments, and merchant payments._

– In March 2020, after securing approval from the “Bank Al Maghrib”, Orange Morocco had announced the launch of Orange Money in the country. This service is expected to allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their mobile devices.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

