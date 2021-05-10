Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Paypal Holdings Inc., Samsung Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc, CIB Bank

Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Middle East & North Africa digital payments market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355851/middle-east-north-africa-digital-payments-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=IXXV

Top Leading Companies of Global Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market are Paypal Holdings Inc., Samsung Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc, CIB Bank, Alphabet Inc. (Google Pay), Apple Inc., First Data, Fawry, Mastercard (MasterPass), ACI Worldwide and others.

Industry News and Updates

– In Oct 2019 – Alphabet Inc. introduced biometric security with Android 10, which was started in Google’s widely-used digital wallet platform and online payment system, Google Pay. The feature is available in the latest 2.100 version of the app and allows users to protect their online transactions using the fingerprint feature. Google Pay users previously had to enter a PIN to secure their transactions. This has changed now with the latest update. Google has now added support for biometrics API, so that users can use their fingerprints to authenticate the money transfers.

– In Oct 2019 – Samsung Corporation in collaboration with Mobeewave announced the deployment of NFC-enabled contactless payment acceptance on mobile devices globally. These two companies had deployed their solution first in Canada (15th October 2019), and they are planning to expand globally, starting in 2020.

Key Market Trends

High Proliferation of Smartphones and Internet Penetration to Drive the Market Growth

– The global mobile connections surpassed the global population mark. For instance, according to the GSMA, the global mobile connections in 2019 stood at 8.98 billion, and it is increasing significantly with prominent growth rates in Middle East and North Africa.

– In Middle East and North Africa, one in three mobile money providers that offer a smartphone app is seeing 20 percent or more of their active customer base transacting through the app, and a growing number of deployments in the Middle East see over half of the transactions performed through smartphone apps.

– A recent survey from MasterCard indicates that digital payments in the Middle East may increase rapidly with over 70% of respondents in the survey stating that they were willing to use mobile phones to make payments. The shift to mobile could also have a tremendous economic impact, as studies have shown that the Middle East could add USD 95 billion to GDP by 2020.

– In September 2019, inwi, Moroccan telecom operator, launched its mobile money service inwi money. The service works on Comviva’s mobiquity money, where the service offers consumers a quick, convenient and secure way to perform multiple financial transactions, such as person-to-person money transfer, airtime purchase, bill payments, and merchant payments.

– In March 2020, after securing approval from the “Bank Al Maghrib”, Orange Morocco had announced the launch of Orange Money in the country. This service is expected to allow Moroccans to make mobile payments and transfer money using their mobile devices.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355851/middle-east-north-africa-digital-payments-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=IXXV

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.