Middle-East Battery Market 2021 Precise Outlook – BYD Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, SAFT GROUPE S.A, Middle East Battery Company (MEBCO), C&D Technologies Inc.

The Middle-East Battery Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Middle-East battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.9% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East Battery Market are BYD Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, SAFT GROUPE S.A, Middle East Battery Company (MEBCO), C&D Technologies Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd, FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Statron Ltd. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Lead-Acid Batteries to Dominate the Market

– The lead-acid batteries are expected to dominate the market in both developed and emerging economies of the Middle-East region during the forecast period. The reason behind the expected growth is mainly due to the low cost of lead-acid battery, renewable targets, and the adoption of automated guided vehicles in industrial spaces.

– Lead-acid batteries in automotive applications contribute to more than 60% of the market. Automotive (excluding electric vehicles) batteries are mostly SLI batteries, and the lead-acid battery can also be used for applications like in-vehicle entertainment systems, power steering, power locking, power window systems, etc.

– On average, each automobile manufactured contains approximately 12 kilograms of lead. Around 96% lead is used in the common lead-acid battery, while the remaining 4% in other applications including wheel balance weights, protective coatings, and vibration dampers.

