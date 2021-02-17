Middle East and North Africa Security Printing Market is expected to reach US$ 36 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 6.5%.

Security printing is the field of the printing industry that deals with the printing of items such as banknotes, cheques, passports, tamper-evident labels, security tapes, product authentication, stock certificates, postage stamps and identity cards. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Middle East and North Africa Security Printing Market is expected to reach US$ 36 Billion by 2027 with CAGR of 6.5%.

The Middle East and North Africa Security Printing Market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Ask for Sample Copy of this report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00007524

Security printing involves printing of items that requires authentication such as banknotes, postage stamps, product authentication, identity cards, stock certificates and passports. Security printing includes holograms, intaglio printing, special paper, watermarks, micro-printing, security threads, anti-copying marks, magnetic inks and serial numbers. Security printing is done to avoid illegal activities such as counterfeiting, forgery and tempering. Many computer systems rely to some extent on secure printing, packaging, and seals to guarantee important aspects of their protection. Many software products get protection against forgery by using tricks such as holographic stickers, which are supposed to tear when removed from the package. Therefore, implementation of security measures is necessary to assure the user that the product has not been tampered after leaving the factory, which can be achieved by security printing.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Middle East and North Africa Security Printing – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Printing Process

Screen Printing

Letterpress Printing

Intaglio Printing

Digital Printing

Others

By Application

Banknotes

Cheques

Ticketing

Stamps

Payment Cards

Personal ID

Brand Protection

Passports

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Bahrain

Oman

Kuwait

Jordan

Lebanon

Iraq

Rest of MENA

Company Profiles

JMBR Group

Oumolat Security Printing LLC

United Security Printing

Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing LLC (AGPP)

Al Madina Development & Supply LLC (ADS)

Alpha Ink & Printing Materials Trading Co. L.L.C

Andrupos

Emirates German Security Printing L.L.C.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Hypertech Holograms L.L.C,

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00007524/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Website- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/