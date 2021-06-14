Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market is growing with the CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period 2027

The faster and transparent transactions offered by payment processing solutions are acting as major drivers for Middle East & North Africa payment processing solution market. The increasing demand from the gulf countries in the Middle East region owing to the benefits offered by the payment processing solutions to customers such as cashbacks, coupons, and rewards among others are further augmenting the market growth.

Payment processing solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 7,253.57 million by 2027. Increased digitalisation in the service sector to enhance the service experienced for the customers in MENA region is amplifying the growth of the market.

Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Mastercard, Network International, The Mint Corporation, FIS, GPS, Wirecard, PayPal, PayU, First Data Corporation, Palladium Payment Services LLC, TELR PTE LTD, PAYFORT INTERNATIONAL FZ LLC, 2Checkout, InfibeamAvenues Limited, PayTabs, and Alipay.

Segmentation : Global Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market

On the basis of payment, the market is segmented into e-wallet, credit card, debit card and prepaid card. The e-wallet is dominating the market as it seems major adoption by the banking and retail sectors to enhance the customer service experience. Rising trend of digitalisation is getting supported by the government as well as youth population which creates demand for the new e-wallet services as a result new players are entering the market.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small and medium organization. The tourism industry in Middle East region is growing at higher rate which helps large organization payment processing solutions to dominate the market as it is majorly used in airlines, malls, hotels, and restaurant among others. The companies are introducing advanced solution for the large organisation to facilities the customer.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, restaurant, travel, consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, energy & utilities and others. The retail is dominating the market as there is major demand of e-wallet service form the youth population for the shopping purpose. The e-wallet, credit card offers provide benefits for the customers with faster transactions which are helping this segment to grow in the forecasted period.

Country Level Analysis

The Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and North Africa Payment Processing Solutions market.

