Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments Market Latest Technological Growth and Business Scope with a CAGR of 13.3% by 2026

Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments Market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Middle East & North Africa Digital Payments market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Middle East and North Africa digital payments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Paypal Holdings Inc., Samsung Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc., CIB Bank, Alphabet Inc. (Google Pay), Apple Inc., First Data, Fawry, Mastercard (MasterPass), ACI Worldwide, Saudi Digital Payment Company, Denarii Cash among others.

Key Developments:

– July 2020 – ACI Worldwide, a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, signed a strategic partnership with Arvato Financial Solutions to combat the rising levels of eCommerce fraud during the Covid-19 crisis. As part of the collaboration, ACI is offering Arvato Financial Solutions best-in-class Manual Order Review service to all its merchant fraud customers. The solution enables merchants across all sectors to further optimize their fraud management performance.

– January 2020 – Visa Inc. company collaborated with Samsung to bring Tap to Phone technology to global businesses. The partnership mainly focuses on product innovation and expansion of their offering. Tap to Phone makes it easy for sellers to use Android smartphones to accept payments without any additional hardware where millions of sellers everywhere will be able to accept contactless payments using a current-generation mobile device.

Scope of the Report:

– The growth in mobile phone penetration in the region is anticipated to pave the path for the digital payments market in the region significantly. According to GSMA, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) are expected to witness the fastest subscriber growth rate across the globe after Sub-Saharan Africa, growing to 459 million unique mobile subscribers, which increased from 318 million in 2018.

– The internet penetration rate has been recording healthy growth over the past few years, and it is expected to continue traversing the same trajectory, owing to increasing investments by internet service providers in the region. In Qatar, 75% of the population has a mobile phone, and it is 73% in the UAE, and 60% in Saudi Arabia.(World Bank Estimates)

Key Market Trends:

High Proliferation of Smartphones and Internet Penetration to Drive the Market Growth

– The global mobile connections surpassed the global population mark. For instance, according to the GSMA, the global mobile connections in 2019 stood at 8.98 billion, and it is increasing significantly with prominent growth rates in the Middle East and North Africa.

– In the Middle East and North Africa, one in three mobile money providers that offer a smartphone app is seeing 20% or more of their active customer base transacting through the app, and a growing number of deployments in the Middle East see over half of the transactions performed through smartphone apps.

– A recent survey from MasterCard indicates that digital payments in the Middle East may increase rapidly with over 70% of respondents in the survey stating that they were willing to use mobile phones to make payments. The shift to mobile could also have a tremendous economic impact, as studies have shown that the Middle East could add USD 95 billion to GDP by 2020.

