Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market is Expected to Reach USD 18,642.99 Thousand by 2028

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 18,642.99 thousand by 2028. The increasing demand of smartphones and consumer electronics is boosting the growth of the market.

VHF data exchange system (VDES) refers to a radio communication system that is operated between vessels, shore and satellites on existing VHF frequencies. This is an upgradation to the current generation Automatic Identification System (AIS) as it has an increased capacity and flexibility and many new services are supported. The modern channels and newer radio spectrum have increased the capacity by multiple folds. Additionally, the modern downlink channels allow for two way global connectivity via satellites.

The major factors driving the growth of the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is technological advancements in satellite technology, growing use of VDES in maritime operations, growing world trade and rise in marine traffic, active government participation in building the VDES, rising marine security threats and evolution of marine transport. Dominant use of AIS is the major restraint for VHF data exchange system (VDES) market.

Middle East and Africa has many developing and underdeveloped countries where the VHF data exchange system (VDES) have not been adopted fully in all countries. However, rapid development is helping region achieve reasonably smooth growth rate over the past few years.

This VHF data exchange system (VDES) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Scope and Market Size

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on usage, communication type, IoT systems, components, channel frequency and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of usage, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into broadcast of maritime safety information (MSI), vessel traffic service (VTS) communication, search and rescue (SAR) communication, route exchange, ship reporting, charts & publications and logistics. Usage segment is dominated by broadcast of maritime safety information (MSI) and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as VDES is widely primarily used for information about ships to onshore center.

On the basis of communication type, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into ship-to-shore, shore-to-ship, satellite to ship, ship to satellite and ship-to-ship. Ship to Shore accounts for largest market share in communication type segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as VDES devices are primarily installed in ships in place of AIS to smoothly communicate with onshore station.

On the basis of IoT systems, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into Lora, NB-IoT and others. IoT systems segment is majorly shared by LoRa considering its long range reach for communication.

On the basis of components, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into antenna, transceiver, ECDIS and others. Transceiver holds highest market share in components segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as cost investment for this device is higher.

On the basis of channel frequency, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into less than 25 KHz and more than 25 KHz. Channel frequency segment is dominated by Less than 25 KHz as AIS is upgraded to VDES and AIS mostly uses frequencies in range of Less than 25 KHz

On the basis of end use, the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market has been segmented into ships, satellites and shore. Ships dominates the end use segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as companies are focusing on transforming AIS of ships to VDES on primary basis.

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Country Level Analysis

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, usage, communication type, IoT systems, components, channel frequency and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market report are South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and rest of Middle East & Africa.

Israel is dominating in the Middle East & Africa as the region has high adoption rate for such technologies in defense sector.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of VHF Data Exchange System (VDES)

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in VHF data exchange system (VDES) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the VHF data exchange system (VDES) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) Market Share Analysis

VHF data exchange system (VDES) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to VHF data exchange system (VDES) market. .

The major players covered in the report are KONGSBERG Saab, AAC Clyde Space, Alen Space, Cellnex Telecom, S.A., CML Microcircuits (a subsidiary of CML Microsystems plc.), exact Earth, ORBCOMM, Rapid Mobile (Pty) Ltd and Sternula among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In August 2020, Saab, Orbcomm and AAC Clyde Space announced contractual partnership to develop a satellite that will imply VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) which will be launched into the lower earth orbit especially for maritime communications. This partnership has enabled the company to develop this technology which will assist them to gain a greater market share with a wider customer base.

In July 2020, KONGSBERG upgraded its product AISSat-1; AIS-receiving satellite which was first launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India has completed a decade of operations as is ready to develop their next generation VDES (VHF Data Exchange System) payload. This has assisted the company to improve their product offering and place themselves as a leader for maritime applications.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for VHF data exchange system (VDES).

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) market.

