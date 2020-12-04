Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market 2020: Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2027 | Emerging Players – Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic Siemens Healthcare GmbH

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. This Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest. Markets at local, regional and global level are considered in this Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market report.

Ultrasound imaging devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 418.46 million by 2027. Rising awareness towards early disease diagnosis and technological advancement in ultrasound imaging devices are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Ultrasound imaging devices market is segmented on the basis of array format, device display, device portability, technology, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of array format, the market is segmented into phased array, linear array, curved linear array and others.

On the basis of device display, the market is segmented into color ultrasound devices and black and white (B/W) ultrasound devices.

On the basis of device portability, the market is segmented into trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices, compact/handheld ultrasound devices, stationary ultrasound devices and point-of-care ultrasound devices.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, vascular, urological, orthopedic and musculoskeletal, pain management, emergency department, critical care and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, research and academia, maternity centers, ambulatory care centers, diagnostic centers and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, third party distributors and retail sales.

Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Leading Middle East and Africa Ultrasound Imaging Devices manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Hitachi, Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Hologic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd, FUJIFILM Corporation (A Subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (A Subsidiary of Canon) SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE (A Subsidiary of Samsung Electronics CO, LTD.) among other domestic and Middle East and Africa players.

