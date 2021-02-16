Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods is Expected to Reach USD 1,097.75 Million by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,097.75 million by 2027. The retail automation offer several advantages such as low cost, accuracy, speed and high-quality performance for customers in the retail sector, which, in turn, help in the growth of the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The implementation of automated technologies in retail industry is one of the major factors driving the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods. IoT uses several technologies such as sensors, RFID, GPS and barcodes scanners and also helps to monitor, control and manage the physical assets in retailing and the demand for IT solutions is increasing day-by-day which is driving the growth of the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods. The small and medium enterprises hardly afford system integrators for their business lines, resulting into less adoption of system integration technologies in some areas which is restraining the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods growth.

The technologies are used for system integration hence, any investment and development in the technologies will directly act as an opportunity for the growth of the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods. Thus, the retail industry is in a vulnerable state and is an attractive target for attackers. So implementing security practices, frameworks, and solutions to protect critical information of their customers is necessary which is acting as major challenge for the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

This system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

The system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented on the basis of service type, product type, technology and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into consulting services, application system integration and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to growing adoption of automation in the retail sector.

On the basis of technology, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing need to build product innovation platform which support product lifecycle management-enabled applications and growing demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions for scalability and secure IT infrastructure.

On the basis product type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode & RFID segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing digitalization in the retail sector.

On the basis of end user, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing innovation in the retail sector.

Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Country Level Analysis

Middle East and Africa system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is analysed and market size information is provided by country, service type, product type, technology and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

The U.A.E. is dominating in the Middle East and Africa system integrator market for retail and consumer goods as the central government increase their investment in the e-commerce industry which has increased integration of system for the retail and consumer goods.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Middle East and Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Demand for Retail Automation Products to drive the System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in system integrator market for retail and consumer goods and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Share Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Middle East and Africa presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Middle East and Africa system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Logic, Infosys Limited, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services Limited among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In June 2019, IBM Corporation launched AI Now which is a salesforce full force solution for retail and consumer products. AI Now for connected commerce was designed to solve critical needs of customers and transform retail landscape across service, marketing and sales channels through integration. This development has helped the company to enhance their product portfolio and to grow in the market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

Customization Available: Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods

Major Highlights of Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Middle East and Africa System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market.

