Middle East and Africa Sugar Substitutes Market Growth 2020-2026: Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Strategic Moves by Industry Players to Ahead in the Industry

Sugar substitutes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,624.64 million by 2027. Growing obesity and overweight issues among population owe to using low caloric sugar in everyday diet augmented to the growth of the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition Middle East & Africa, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others

Middle East & Africa sugar substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, form, category and application. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrups. In 2020 the high-fructose syrups is dominated the Middle East & African market as the growing demand of HFCS in soft drinks which have led their consumption in Middle Eastern countries.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, crystallized and liquid. In 2020, Crystallized segment is dominating the market as it offers economical solution for manufacturer due to its less expense on storage and transportation. The sweeteners like high fructose are available in crystallized or either in liquid form as high fructose dominates the market as well crystallized form has major demand as a sugar substitute.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural segment is dominating the market as it offers added benefits over the synthetic sweeteners such as prevention from metabolic syndrome, controlling the high blood pressure and others. The stevia sourced sweeteners are 200 times sweeter than sugar and have no calories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, food products, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, beverage segment is dominating the Middle East & Africa market due to adaptation of the natural ingredients among food and beverages products and launches of new beverages, in November 2016, Coca-Cola have introduced their zero sugar beverages incorporating with stevia ingredient in U.A.E. The development of new soft drink was invented; the motive of this development was to keeping the preference of consumers towards their healthy diet.

