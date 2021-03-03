Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market New Development, Rising Trends and Demand Growth 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Middle East And Africa Smartwatch market in its latest report titled, “Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on the Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357890/middle-east-and-africa-smartwatch-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market: Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd., Fitbit Inc. (Google, Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sonly Middle East & Africa (Sony Corporation), Lenovo Group Limited, Amazfit (Huami Corporation), LG Electronics Inc., Fossil Group, Inc. and Others.

Industry News:

– February 2020 – HONOR announced the launch of a brand-new smartwatch, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Equipped with the HUAWEI TruSleep2.0, HUAWEI TruRelax, and HUAWEI TruSeen 3.5, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 can be users wellness advisor to help live healthier and enhance the quality of life and comes with breakthrough battery performance up to 14 days, intelligent fitness and health monitoring technologies.

– October 2019 – Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd. launched the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 during an exclusive launch event that took place in Riyadh. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, is the company’s next-generation smartwatch, powered by the firm’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, offering an upgraded user experience and battery life of 14 days. It also provides new wellness features that allow for hassle-free monitoring of the user’s heart rate, daily sleep, and other attributes.

Key Market Trends:

AMOLED is expected to Hold Major Share

– AMOLED screens offer various benefits such as good quality display, higher cost-effectiveness, more brightness and has a much faster response time as compared to the traditional LCDs and all these benefits coupled with the screen, not requiring backlighting which saves an enormous amount of battery life is expected to augment more smartwatches adopting AMOLED screens instead of others in the region.

– In September 2019, Apple launched its Watch Series 5, which is the first of Apple’s smartwatches to come with an always-on display, so there is no need to lift the wrist to see the time. Apple achieved this by following a particular type of screen circuitry technology with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS), the power-efficient tech found in many top-end OLED phone backplanes (including iPhones), which essentially controls whether a pixel is on or off.

– Amazfit X is the latest wearable from the Xiaomi-backed brand called Huami. Launched via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, the Amazfit X has a curved display that is claimed to provide a more comfortable fit on the wrist. Notably, the Amazfit X lacks any physical buttons and relies solely on gestures performed on the AMOLED screen and the pressure-sensitive side to navigate the user-interface. Huami offers the shipping for the Amazfit X in the middle east region with an estimated shipping target of August 2020.

– In particular, the smartwatch market is witnessing the increasing adoption of AMOLED due to its various benefits. For instance, in February 2020, a smartwatch was launched called the YHE BP Doctor that can measure blood pressure, along with oxygen saturation levels and heart rate variability. All this functionality should make it capable of providing valuable information about one’s health. The YHE BP Doctor has a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen, which has a 320 x 360 native resolution.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357890/middle-east-and-africa-smartwatch-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

United Arab Emirates is Expected to Hold Major Share

– According to Arab Health, one of the largest gatherings of healthcare and trade professionals, 45% of GCC residents find wearable tech, such as smartwatches or fitness trackers, an effective way to monitor their health. Growing consumer spending in countries such as the UAE is expected to augment the market’s growth. Consumer Spending in the UAE increased to AED 434015.66 Million in 2018 from AED 426882.68 Million in 2017.

– Further, according to Samsung Gulf Electronics, the smartwatch is no more only a smartwatch or just a tool, but it is now a fashion that is part of consumers’ day-to-day life. Style and functionality are among the significant aspects of driving the wearables in the United Arab Emirates. Consumers are increasingly looking out for sleek designs, trendy interfaces, and different types and colors of straps. The next wave of growth for the smartwatch market is expected to rise from the adoption by value-seeking consumers and from existing fitness band owners looking to enhance to smartwatches now that they provide a better value proposition.

– Moreover, it is expected that there were 9.73 million internet users in the UAE as of January 2020. The number of internet users in the UAE increased by 128 thousand (+1.3%) between 2019 and 2020. The growing internet population would create opportunities for the smartwatch vendors in the region. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and the growth of shopping centers and malls played an essential role in changes in shopping habits in the region.

– Companies have been increasingly launching new products to gain their foothold in the region. For instance, Fitbit announced the launch of Fitbit Versa 2 in the UAE in September 2019 and October 2019. It is the next generation of its best-selling smartwatch, Fitbit Versa. Versa 2 offers a new precision-crafted swim-proof design, includes innovative sleep features such as Sleep Score and Smart Wake, and is packed with even more advanced health, fitness, and smart features to elevate every moment.

This Middle East And Africa Smartwatch Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357890?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com