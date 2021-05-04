Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market Latest Advancement, Demand and Business Growth 2021 – 2025: Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc. (Google Inc.)

The Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provide an in-depth analysis of key players’ strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market: Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc. (Google Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sonly Middle East & Africa (Sony Corporation), Lenovo Group Limited, Amazfit (Huami Corporation), LG Electronics Inc., Fossil Group Inc.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – HONOR announced the launch of a brand-new smartwatch, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Equipped with the HUAWEI TruSleep2.0, HUAWEI TruRelax, and HUAWEI TruSeen 3.5, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 can be users wellness advisor to help live healthier and enhance the quality of life and comes with breakthrough battery performance up to 14 days, intelligent fitness and health monitoring technologies.

– October 2019 – Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd launched the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 during an exclusive launch event that took place in Riyadh. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2, is the company’s next-generation smartwatch, powered by the firms proprietary Kirin A1 chip, offering an upgraded user experience and battery life of 14 days. It also provides new wellness features that allow for hassle-free monitoring of the users heart rate, daily sleep, and other attributes.

Market Overview:

– With the number of connected wearable devices in the Middle East & Africa expected to reach 46 million by 2022(according to Cisco), the region’s wearables market is in the midst of a significant transformation. The market is witnessing a transition from fitness bands to smart wearables like watches.

– It is expected that South Africa could be the next big market for smartwatches. The adoption level of wearable technology is currently low in South African households. However, this is expected to increase as the technology becomes more widespread and affordable. According to the Samsung Enterprise Mobility, smartwatches and other wearables may soon move from consumer devices to valuable enterprise tools, and South African CIOs are preparing to manage and secure the wave of new enterprise technologies and is anticipated to provide massive opportunities for vendors in the forecast period.

– The geriatric population suffering from numerous diseases is creating a shift in-home care toward a more precision-based personal care model. For instance, the Middle Eastern population is aging rapidly. As aging is one of the primary risk factors for cancer, the incidence and prevalence of that disease are growing among all the people in the region. According to the UN figures, it is predicted that the MENA population would increase from 443 million to 654 million by 2050. It is expected that there would be almost 18 million people over the age of 60, living in the GCC by 2050, representing 25% of the total population and a significant increase in the current number.

This Middle East and Africa Smartwatch Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

