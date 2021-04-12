Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player & Forecasts To 2027

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Middle East and Africa Smart Home market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,198.44 million by 2027. Rising digitalization has increase the adoption of smart devices which result in increasing demand for the smart home is the prominent factor that drive growth of the market.

The rising internet penetration among the countries has increased the demand for the remote monitoring of home from remote. This provides high end security for the home as well as property.

This Smart Home Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Scope and Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa smart home market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology and software & service. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into lighting control, security and access control, HVAC control, entertainment controls, home healthcare, smart kitchen, home appliances, smart furniture, and others. The rising adoption of smart lighting technology has increased demand for the lighting control that allows the use to efficiently manage their lighting remotely

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into wireless and wired. Wireless accounted largest market share is due to the increasing demand of devices that requires less maintenance cost and provides longer service life

On the basis of software and services, the market is segmented into behavioural and proactive. The rising concern for safety of the family member and property, the consumers demand for the behavioural software as it allows the user to monitor the behaviour of their family member remotely which provides high end security.

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Includes:

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls., SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Siemens, Haier Group and Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), among others are Middle East and Africa players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of smart home market.

For instance,

In May 2019, Resideo form partnership with VANWARD to expand its product portfolio in China. This aim of the partnership is to incline the Chinese customer towards energy saving home heating equipment. The partnership will aid the company in to expand its presence in China and increase its customer base

In October 2018, Carrier had launched Côr 5C and 7C thermostat in integration with Google Assistant. This new solution allows the user to control and monitor the settings using the voice command through Google assistant. The new product increased the customer base and product portfolio of the company.

The Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Categorization of the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market players

