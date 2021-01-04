Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market: Explosive Growth To 2026 | Top Companies- LafargeHolcim, Duraamen Engineered Products, Flowcrete Group Ltd., KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

To achieve maximum return on investment (ROI), it’s very fundamental to figure out market parameters such as brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior where this winning Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete report comes into picture. The report supports in evaluating brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behavior with which refined business strategies can be fixed. Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market document analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, challenges, market risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Middle East and Africa self-leveling concrete market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market

Middle East and Africa self-leveling concrete market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into underlayment, topping

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential building, commercial building

Product Launch

In August 2018, MAPEI S.p.A. introduced a new product Ultrabond ECO 977, a fast setting, 100%-solids, one-component, moisture-cured urethane adhesive specifically designed for the installation of domestic solid and engineered wood flooring. .The product will be more secure in flooring which are made of woods. It is used with concrete slabs which contains high moisture.

In March 2018, LATICRETE International, Inc. has acquired Solepoxy Ltda. a Brazilian producer of high quality resinous floor coatings, including epoxy, urethane, polyaspartic and epoxy terrazzo. This strategic plan will help them to become a full supplier in the flooring industry globally. This will bring leveraged in all other international business units outside Brazil.

Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market report are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Leading Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels: LafargeHolcim, Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd., KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG, LATICRETE International, Inc., CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, TCC Materials, Larsen Building Products, GCT Gulf Concrete Technology, Sakrete, Arkema Group, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG, USG Corporation, The QUIKRETE Companies, ARDEX Group, Durabond Products Limited, Dayton Superior Corporation, W. R. Meadows, Inc., Edison Coatings, Inc., Bostik, W.W. Henry Co., Mapie S.p.A., Fosroc, Inc.

Table Of Contents: Middle East and Africa Self-leveling Concrete Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

