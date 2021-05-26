Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market Factors Driving the Market Development, Competitive Landscape and Growth Strategy

This market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in this industry. In this report, a number of aspects of the market research and analysis for this industry have been underlined. This report also endows with information, statistics, facts, and figures which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, this report lends a hand to businesses in taking enhanced moves for improving their product and sales.

Middle East and Africa road safety market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries.

List of Best Players profiled in Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market Report;

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Product Developments:

In March, Jenoptik has launched new traffic solution at TRAFFEX show. The traffic solution consists of new spot speed and red light product.

In March, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

In October, FLIR Systems Inc. has launched new system for surveillance drones. Mainly it is designed for military and government agencies.

In April, Motorola Solutions launched public safety mobile applications for communication and collaboration.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Middle East & Africa Countries Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey, Israel Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional and Managed ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the Middle East and Africa Road Safety market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

