Middle-East And Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2025

The Middle-East And Africa Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries.

The Middle-East and Africa polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4.5%, over the forecast period.

Increasing emphasis on recycling is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– Increasing use of bio-based PET products are projected to create opportunities to the market growth in the future.

– Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Report are:

Endo International Plc, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Allergan Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ferring Holding S.A

The report highlights major developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the Middle-East And Africa market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market analysis report has recently added by Research which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Scenario:

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

– PET is a plastic material, which has found increasing applications in the food and beverage industry for packaging purposes. PET has been replacing glass in food packaging applications, owing to its extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, and shatterproof features.

– PET is a very strong and inert material that does not react with foods. It is resistant to attacks by micro-organisms and will not biologically degrade. Additionally, unlike glass, PET is extremely lightweight, easy and efficient to transport, re-sealable for efficient on-the-go hydration, environmentally safe, recyclable, and shatterproof. Owing to its chemical inertness and physical properties, especially glass-like transparency, lightweight, and rigidity, PET is widely used as a food packaging material.

– Common applications of PET in the food and beverage industry are bottled water, milk, juices, and carbonated drinks bottles, ketchup, jars for peanut butter, mayonnaise, pickles, jam, and others, sandwich boxes, tubs and food containers, can laminations, etc.

– Besides packaging, PET is also used in the food industry for clamshells, deli containers, as well as microwave food trays. Growing population, increase in consumers disposable income and purchasing power, increasing demand for easily transportable and flexible food packaging, etc. are further expected to increase the demand for PET during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Middle-East and Africa polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the market include SABIC, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Equate Petrochemical Company, and BASF SE, among others.

The key insights of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

In conclusion, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Industry business competitors.

