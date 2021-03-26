Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

The attention on the overwhelming players Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

Plant-based beverages have created a huge space among the consumers who require nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy beverages are known to have high amount of minerals, vitamins, fibres, and other phytonutrients, giving all the nutritional benefits to the consumers. Plant-based beverages are widely used by the consumers who prefer variety of flavours and taste in their milk. Also, there are people who are intolerant or allergic to dairy milk because of which they lack in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice, giving all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Blue Diamond Growers has planned to expand their capabilities at the Salida facility. The new state-of-the-art warehouse will help in reducing the cooperative’s carbon footprint and will meet sustainability initiatives of the company. Almost 50 million pounds of almond meets can be stored in this warehouse. This expansion will help the company to make products related to the market, which will help in meeting the requirements of the customers.

In March 2017, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY closed the acquisition of Unilever’s AdeS plant-based beverages business. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio of functional drinks in the Latin American region. Ades is famously known for selling soy based products in that region. The acquisition will help the company to explore more on this market.

Conducts Overall MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA PLANT-BASED BEVERAGES Market Segmentation:

By Type (Milk, Others),

Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others),

Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Beverages Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

