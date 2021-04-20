Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market – How the Market has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Recent Years? | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec

The oligo nucleotides services provided by the manufacturers are available based on the customer requirement which helps in the identification of specific genes in life science research procedures. Various types of fragment oligo nucleotides are available which are prepared and used by different sectors such as for research of life science, the oligos are used as PCR primers and probes, DNA sequencing, gene editing (CRISPR), for the diagnostics applications, the oligos are used as microarrays/gene panels, fluorescence in situ hybridization and for therapeutic applications, the oligo nucleotides are used as nucleic acid aptamers, antisense, gene and cell therapy and others.

Leading Key players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., General Electric, Genscript, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC (Genedesign, Inc.), Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Lgc Biosearch Technologies, Nitto Denko, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., Danaher (Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.), and Twist Bioscience among others.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market

Middle East & Africa oligonucleotides synthesis market is segmented into six notable segments which are product type, type, consumables, service type, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, large-scale synthesized oligos, linkers & adaptors and array-based oligos.

On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into custom oligos, predesigned oligos and oligo synthesis.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research applications, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bio-pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, hospitals and others.

Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Synthesis Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

