Middle-East and Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market 2021 Business Scenario – ISPRA Ltd, Safariland LLC, Lamperd Inc., Condor Non-lethal Technologies

The Middle-East and Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Middle-East and Africa Non-lethal Weapons market.

“The Middle-East and Africa non-lethal weapons market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Middle-East and Africa Non-lethal Weapons Market are ISPRA Ltd, Safariland LLC, Lamperd Inc., Condor Non-lethal Technologies, Genasys Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Advanced Pyrotechnics LLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Law Enforcement Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies, or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less-lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. In the past few years, violent attacks on law enforcement agents had increased in the region prompting law enforcement agencies to provide their agents with non-lethal weapons, such as police batons, expandable batons, tasers, and other electronic stun devices and chemical agents, such as OC and CS to protect themselves and others from threats possessed by violent suspects. Civilian unrest in countries like Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, etc. is on the rise, forcing law enforcement agencies to increase the procurement of non-lethal weapons to control the violent crowds efficiently.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

