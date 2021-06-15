Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application , Scope & Opportunities by 2021-2027

The MEA maritime real-time positioning system market is expected to grow from US$ 10.84 million in 2019 to US$ 83.73 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.6 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The continuous technological advancements have drastically improved the ways of tracking and monitoring the vessels in the last few years. The developing satellite services have facilitated ship tracking in all over the countries across MEA that ensure the safety of vessels from different unseen threats. By using advanced technologies for navigating and monitoring, the vessel owners and marine agencies can prevent illegal activities from taking place in waters.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Envision Enterprise Solutions America Inc.

MER Group

ORBCOMM Inc.

SHIPCOM WIRELESS Inc.

VECTOR INFOTECH PTE LTD.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market segments and regions.

MEA Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market Segmentation

MEA Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market – By Component

Hardware

Readers and Trackers Tags/Badges Others



Software

Services

MEA Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market – By Technology

RFID

GPS

Others

MEA Maritime Real-time Positioning System Market – By Application

Fleet Management

Inventory and Asset Management

Crew Tracking

The research on the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Maritime Real-time Positioning System market.

