Middle East and Africa Lipid Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2025; Koninklijke DSM N.V, Cargill Inc, BASF SE

The Middle East and Africa Lipid Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle East and Africa Lipid report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle East and Africa Lipid report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle East and Africa Lipid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East and Africa Lipid Market: Koninklijke DSM N.V, Cargill Inc, BASF SE, Kerry Group and Archer Daniels Midland, and others.

Middle East And Africa Lipid Market Overview:

– The consumer’s changing lifestyle in the Middle Eastern countries, in terms of feedings habits which is due to the rising health awareness about the consumption of lipids in a diet., is primarily driving the demand for edible oils in this region.

– Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in emerging countries are driving demand for processed foods. ?

– Growing food safety concerns in the African food markets are pressurizing manufacturing to adopt clean labels with the incorporation of health-based ingredients, including PUFA and MUFA.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand of Medium Chain Triglycerides

MCTs are used along with usual medications for treating food absorption disorders, including diarrhea, steatorrhea (fat indigestion), celiac disease, liver disease, and digestion problems, due to partial surgical removal of the stomach (gastrectomy) or the intestine (short bowel syndrome).? Athletes, sometimes, use MCTs for nutritional support during training and for decreasing body fat and increasing lean muscle mass. Thus, an increased supply of medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) is particularly important in patients with disturbances of digestion and absorption, such as disturbed bile secretion, classic celiac disease, short bowel syndrome, inflammatory diseases of the intestines, the disturbed outflow of lymph, some metabolic disease, and severe food allergies, as well as in prematurely born neonates.

Pharmaceuticals is the Fastest Growing Segment

Currently, most of the pharmaceutical products are based on fish oil formulation in the market.Omega-3 approved drugs from Vascepa contains 4g/day of EPA. For getting the same from dietary supplements, one will need to purchase a 10-40 omega-3 supplement capsule. The applications of omega-3 ingredients in pharmaceuticals have a niche market, as there are very few players, who are at a market entry stage. Many of them are still in the research and trial process for product formulation with algae omega-3 oil. The application of omega-3 ingredients in pharmaceutical products accounts for about 27% of the market. Algae EPA and DHA for drug formulation are the safest sources of omega-3 oil, due to their high purity and sensory profile than other omega-3 sources.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Middle East and Africa Lipid Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

