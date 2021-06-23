Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Market 2028| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Market report is generated by keeping in mind all the necessities of the businesses required for achieving successful business growth. This business report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. Objectives of the marketing research are kept in mind while preparing this report. Market segmentation study is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency, and pricing in this report. Company snapshot, geographical presence, product portfolio, and recent developments are taken into consideration for studying the company profiles. It gives key measurements, the status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for businesses and organizations.



Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is expected to reach USD 358.62 million by 2028 from USD 156.37 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for aesthetic appearance has further propelled the demand for orthodontic treatment worldwide. Thus, the growing prevalence of malocclusion acts as a driver for the growth of invisible orthodontics market.

Invisible orthodontics market deals in the products and services such as clear aligners, ceramic braces, lingual braces and retainers for the treatment of minor dental problems such as crowded teeth, excessive spacing and malocclusion. These treatment options are in great demand due to the aesthetic appeal provided by this treatment option along with the desired option, moreover, the increasing awareness of cosmetic dentistry which has further propelled the demand of the invisible orthodontics. The high prevalence of dental diseases across the globe and the rising inclination towards the correction of teeth deformities are likely to fuel the growth of the invisible orthodontics market across the globe. The key market players are investing more in the research & development in order to launch new products and services acts as an opportunity for the growth of the market. However, the high cost of invisible orthodontics and stringent regulations for the approval of medical devices act as restraint for its growth in the market.

The evolution in the field of dentistry leading to increased awareness programs by the private and public organizations and conduction of dental checkups leads to further enhancement of the demand of the products in the market.

Public, as well as private organizations are focusing on catering to the changing needs of the customers in terms of providing demos, conducting campaigns and dental check-ups. Thus, the employment of such strategies will promise the growth of the invisible orthodontics substantially.

Some of the major players operating in the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market are 3M, Henry Schein Orthodontics (A subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.), TP Orthodontics, Inc., DynaFlex, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., rocky mountain orthodontics, FORESTADENT – Bernhard Foerster GmbH, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Institut Straumann AG and Dentsply Sirona among others.

Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Market, By Product and Services (Products, Services), Age Group (Adults, Teenagers, Children), Application (Malocclusion, Crowding, Excessive Spacing, Others), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Orthodontic Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Third Party Distributors), Country (South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Middle East and Africa Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope and Market Size

Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on product and services, age groups, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product and services, the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, clear aligners segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market due to availability of vast variety of the clear aligners manufactured by the key market players.

On the basis of age groups, the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers. In 2021, adults segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market because of the rising demand for the adult orthodontics across the globe.

On the basis of application, the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion and others. In 2021, crowding segment is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market because of the advancement in technologies leading to the effective and efficient treatment with intact aesthetic.

On the basis of end user, the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment in the end use is going to dominate the market, as it is the prime location visited by the patients for diagnosis and treatment of any chronic disease or emergency case.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Middle East and Africa invisible orthodontics market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2021, the direct sales segment in the distribution channel is going to dominate the market, due to growing demand from hospitals and laboratories.

Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

